Douglas Darrocott To Exhibit Recent Paintings At Eisemann Center, September 1- 25

The exhibition Douglas Darracott: Recent Paintings is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082.

The installation will be on exhibit from September 1-25, 2022, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. A reception will be held Friday, September 23 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.



Douglas Darracott was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and currently lives and works in Plano, Texas. He received his MFA in painting from North Texas State University and currently works as an art teacher at Plano West Senior High School. Darracott says, "My work reflects my interest in place, the titles of my paintings being names of cities and states, parks and zoos, etc..." In a collective way, they can both affirm and negate a preconceived notion of place. I've organized my work into different series, each of which involves the investigation of a space for human and/or animal habitation.



AMERICAN DREAM Series: I have been traveling throughout the United States in search of homes to paint that wave the American flag (each house is named after the state I discovered it in). I'm curious as to how these homes look together side by side, reflecting as they do, varied styles, economic classes, and/or distinct lifestyles. What connects them, of course, is what appears to be a patriotic gesture of displaying the stars and stripes. My thought was to arrange them as one would arrange patterns in a quilt as a suggestion of harmony, and to paint them in a style that speaks to the craft of colonial painting to reference our cultural traditions.



ZOOLOGICAL Series: I have also traveled extensively to visit zoos. For me, a zoo represents an "ideal place" that essentially functions as a microcosm of the planet. In a zoo, you lose a sense of place; they rarely distinctively reflect the town or country where they are found. Interestingly, they are most often a place designed for humans and their enjoyment rather than a haven for animals that brings them contentment.



I am excited to have this large exhibition space to contrast the living spaces we design for ourselves alongside those that we design for the living beings that we share this planet with. My hope is that the viewer will see these built environments in a slightly different way after visiting this exhibition."

Gallery hours are 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.