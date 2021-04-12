Dallas Theater Center Announces New Youth Performance Showcase

Dallas Theater Center, the 2017 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the Youth Performance Showcase in a partnership with the City of Dallas. Registration is open now. The free, weekly class will teach students how to audition and perform, all while building confidence in themselves.

"We are excited about this new collaboration with the City of Dallas Park and Recreation. It will give us a chance to engage with our communities in deeper ways and to support the efforts of both of our organizations. At the same time young people will continue to have courageous spaces for their talents to be seen and uplifted," said Morgana Wilborn, Director of Education, Dallas Theater Center.

The new program runs April 10-May 15, 2-3:30 p.m. Students will learn about the audition process from casting directors and directors. The workshop will culminate with a showcase. It will feature student created work and performances.

"The Dallas Park and Recreation Department is excited to embark on a collaborative project with Dallas Theater Center to provide a dynamic performance experience for Dallas area youth," said Eric Valdez, City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department. "The Youth Performance Showcase is one many opportunities planned by the newly implemented youth program division, T.O.P.S. Teens Organized and Prepared for Success. The T.O.P.S. division is committed to work with community partners like Dallas Theater Center to provide recreation and social opportunities that meet the needs of the youth in the community. We look forward to expanding our partnership and program opportunities in the near future."

Students with a passion for any performance art are encouraged to register. The class is free and open to all students 12 and older. To learn more about the Youth Performance Showcase or to sign up please visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/city-of-dallas-youth-performance-showcase/.