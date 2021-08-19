Dallas Theater Center Announces Latest Safety Measures

Dallas Theater Center makes safety its top priority ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season. All DTC staff, artists and crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, they have established policies to keep guests, artists, and staff safe at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theater and Kalita Humphreys Theater.

In alignment with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County health officials, all guests are required to wear a mask at all times at each performance held by DTC, regardless of vaccination status. They also strongly recommend adhering to social distancing guidelines set by Dallas County health officials and CDC by maintaining a distance of 6 feet between people not part of their households, wherever possible.

"We are excited to welcome back audiences into our spaces and have spent many hours reviewing the CDC and local Dallas County health guidelines to make sure the staff, artists, and audiences remain safe upon returning. It is our priority to maintain a safe space for all people involved, on and off the stage," said Theresa Zicolello, General Manager and COVID19 Compliance Officer, DTC.

For guests safety, security screenings including walkthrough metal detectors and bag checks will now be in place for all ticketed events held at the Wyly Theater. Food and beverage will not be allowed inside of the performance auditorium. Guests may remove masks to enjoy concessions in the theater lobby, if they are available for purchase. DTC will provide complimentary masks to guests who forget to bring one.

DTC will offer social distance seating during their live performances of Cake Ladies, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Supreme Leader. Guests are welcome to select the option of being placed in the social distance section during the checkout process when purchasing tickets online. Select performances will also forgo intermission to allow additional comfortability for guests. As DTC moves forward into the season, social distance seating measures will be considered and applied in the theater, wherever possible.

The DTC COVID-19 Guest Policy is subject to change as they continue to align with the health officials set by Dallas County and the CDC. Guests who purchase tickets to performances acknowledge and consent to the adherence of policies in place.

DTC will offer audiences an alternative viewing experience in the comfort of their homes. DTC subscribers are welcome to stream the full version of live stage performances for a limited time. Single ticket purchasers are also welcome to purchase at-home viewing experiences for a small cost. Learn more about watching DTC performances at home by calling the Box Office at (214) 522-8499. For the latest updates regarding our COVID-19 Guest Policy, please visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy/.