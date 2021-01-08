Dallas Summer Musicals Announces New Members of Board of Directors & Advisory Board
New members of the board of directors include Randy Humphreys, Jhubin Moghaddamfar, Carlos González Peña, John Quattrocchi, and more.
Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors and four new members to its Advisory Board, effective January 2021. The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit's mission to bring the best of Broadway to North Texas and expand the impact of live theater into all corners of the community.
"We are very excited to welcome these new members and I look forward to the insight and expertise that each one of these professionals will bring to our Board of Directors and Advisory Board," said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals.
New Members of Board of Directors
Randy Humphreys - Head of Central Region Mid Corporate Banking Group, Citibank
Jhubin Moghaddamfar - Vice President, Frost Bank
Carlos González Peña - Founder and Principal, Peña Search Consulting
John Quattrocchi - Partner, Baker McKenzie, LLP
Elizabeth Reich - Chief Financial Officer, City of Dallas
Dr. Eduardo Sanchez - Chief Medical Officer for Prevention, American Heart Association
New Members of Advisory Board
Amanda Gadison - Attorney, Thompson, Coe, Cousins, & Irons, LLP
Ginnie Johansen Johnson - CEO, King's Daughters
Ranjana Vinod Gudi - Head HR, North America, Infosys
Ben Leal - President, The Addy Foundation
In addition, current Advisory Board member Alan Rose, Community Marketing Specialist for WFAA, has been elected as the inaugural Advisory Board Chair.