Dallas Summer Musicals Announces New Members of Board of Directors & Advisory Board

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors and four new members to its Advisory Board, effective January 2021. The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit's mission to bring the best of Broadway to North Texas and expand the impact of live theater into all corners of the community.

"We are very excited to welcome these new members and I look forward to the insight and expertise that each one of these professionals will bring to our Board of Directors and Advisory Board," said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals.

New Members of Board of Directors

Randy Humphreys - Head of Central Region Mid Corporate Banking Group, Citibank

Jhubin Moghaddamfar - Vice President, Frost Bank

Carlos González Peña - Founder and Principal, Peña Search Consulting

John Quattrocchi - Partner, Baker McKenzie, LLP

Elizabeth Reich - Chief Financial Officer, City of Dallas

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez - Chief Medical Officer for Prevention, American Heart Association

New Members of Advisory Board

Amanda Gadison - Attorney, Thompson, Coe, Cousins, & Irons, LLP

Ginnie Johansen Johnson - CEO, King's Daughters

Ranjana Vinod Gudi - Head HR, North America, Infosys

Ben Leal - President, The Addy Foundation

In addition, current Advisory Board member Alan Rose, Community Marketing Specialist for WFAA, has been elected as the inaugural Advisory Board Chair.