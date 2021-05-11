Dallas Summer Musical Announces AN EVENING WITH THE BEST OF BROADWAY Featuring HAMILTON Performance

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the DSM 2021 Gala, An Evening with the Best of Broadway, including tickets to HAMILTON on Saturday, November 20 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, hosted by co-chairs Sara Lee and Stan Gardner and Cindy and Scott Collier. Gala tables and sponsorships are on sale now at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

As a departure from DSM's traditional gala, the DSM 2021 Gala retains the same name-An Evening with the Best of Broadway-but includes tickets to the Saturday evening performance of HAMILTON, rather than solo performances by Broadway stars. The evening will include a pre-show cocktail reception, full-course dinner, VIP tickets to the performance of HAMILTON, post-show party, and presentation of DSM's Angel Award. The event is black tie optional, and safety protocols will be in place.

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, DSM is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. Thus, DSM will be observing increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, adhering to governmental and other health expert guidance that allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required for Broadway shows in the venue, and specific safety protocols for the 2021 Gala dinner and post-show party are currently being developed and will be shared with the attendees and public prior to the gala. For more information on current safety protocols, please visit DSM's COVID-19 resources page on the company's website at www.dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/covid19resources/.

"To be able to celebrate the magic of live theater at our annual Gala is not something we will ever take for granted. Last year, of course, we weren't able to hold the gala, so this year, the event will mean so much more to us, as we gather together safely to rejoice in Broadway's return to Dallas," says Ken Novice, DSM president. "Being able to share this moment with HAMILTON is truly an honor and something we hope our patrons will remember forever."

Proceeds from the 2021 Gala will benefit DSM's nonprofit mission to deliver the spirit of Broadway to North Texas through robust educational programs and community outreach initiatives, serving more than 40,000 individuals in over 75 zip codes.

"For over 75 years, DSM has brought the Best of Broadway to North Texas," say Cindy and Scott Collier. "What better way to celebrate our return to the stage than with a Gala bash with HAMILTON as the main event! Come join us - don't throw away your shot!"