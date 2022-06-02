Dallas Pride 2022 Kicks Off This Weekend In Fair Park

Pride Month is officially here and everyone is invited to Fair Park to kick it off in style at Dallas Pride June 4-5, where all-ages, family-friendly events will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Dallas Pride's 2022 theme, Live Out Proud, celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies coming together in person to acknowledge the legacy of the community, honor its history and look forward to the next chapter with pride.

"We are grateful for the support shown to our non-profit organization as Dallas Pride pursues its mission of strengthening, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by creating events and initiatives that foster connections between members of the community, our allies and our supporters," said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride. "And now, we are ready to 'Live Out Proud' together in a way that is perhaps more meaningful than ever."

Saturday: Dallas Pride Miller Lite Music Festival

The Dallas Pride Miller Lite Music Festival is an all-day, family-friendly event at Dallas Pride featuring indoor and outdoor activities, more than 200 vendors, and plenty to eat, see and shop -- a day of fun for all ages. Family Pride Zone, an area designed for families, will feature several bounce houses, face painting and entertainment for the kids in the Automobile Building at Fair Park. The festival also will feature Teen Pride, produced by Real Live Connection to foster a safe environment for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 19 and their friends to enjoy live entertainment from artists and DJs, and other age-appropriate activities. Local animal rescue groups will also be on-site for guests to meet a possible new furry family member.

On the main stage at the Dallas Pride Miller Lite Music Festival on Saturday is Dallas Pride's Live Out Proud. Hosted by Marsha Dimes, the show features fabulous drag artists from North Texas, including Jada Pinkett Fox, the Sisters-in-Action, Sister Helen Holy, A'keria C. Davenport and Shangela. Straight from Paris (Texas, that is!), drag queen, reality TV star and actor Shangela will make her first headlining performance at Dallas Pride.

Also wowing the crowd on Saturday will be legendary artists and entertainers including the Cast of the Rose Room, Black Girl Magic, Kameron Ross from America's Got Talent, Kylee O'Hara Fatale and the finalists from The Queer Off, The Roommates, The Saloon Girls, Mi Diva Loca, Double Trouble Does Pride with Raquel Blake and Bleach, The Etheridge Experience and performers from Uptown Players. Dallas Pride will also feature performances from Averi Burk, Cameron McCloud of Cure for Paranoia, Carley Beardon, Johnny Bee & The Leo Sun Project, Kaatii, Lorelei K and xBValentine. American Sign Language interpreters will be present at each stage to perform live translations.

Saturday's events will conclude with a dazzling, rainbow-themed fireworks display in the evening over Fair Park.

The Dallas Pride Miller Lite Music Festival is Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., in Fair Park. Tickets are $10 for adults (ages 20+) and $5 for teens (ages 13-19). Admission for children 12 and under is free. Tickets are on sale now at dallaspride.org and are available at the gate.

Sunday: Corona Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Dallas Pride

The most dazzling parade of the year is on its way: On Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m., Dallas Pride's Corona Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade will bring a kaleidoscope of colorful floats, performers in outrageous costumes, live music and more to Fair Park. The parade will start at Fair Park Coliseum and wind its ways to Cotton Bowl Plaza, with prime viewing locations along the Hall of State. Named in honor of the late Alan Ross, the long-time former executive director of Dallas Pride, this mile-long event will feature more than 200 parade entries - including floats, marching bands, performers and other groups showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

2022 grand marshals for the Texas Freedom Parade are Danny Cabrera, David Hearn, Adam Medrano, Cassie Nova, Linze Serell and Kristi Wilson. Sable Alexander, who passed away in 2021, has been named an honorary grand marshal posthumously.

The Corona Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Dallas Pride takes place Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in Fair Park. Admission is complimentary. Parking is available at Fair Park for $10, or attendees may take the DART Green Line directly to Fair Park.

