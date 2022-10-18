Dallas Opera's Fairytale Production Of HANSEL AND GRETEL Takes The Stage October 28

The Dallas Opera's stage transforms into a fantasyland for Humperdinck's magical Hansel and Gretel in a critically acclaimed, new-to-Dallas production. The second production in the company's 65th Anniversary Season opens at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House on Friday, October 28, at 7:30pm with three performances to follow, including a livestream on Saturday, November 5, at 7:30pm.



For the first time in TDO history, the opera-perfect for all ages, families, and newcomers-will be sung in English. Sweeping melodies, storybook sets, life size puppetry, and a flying witch will delight audiences of all ages in the beloved 2-hour tale. Children ages 6-17 have a special offer to attend for $25 (no promo code required).



Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, leads The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Doug Fitch, in his Dallas Opera debut, directs a cast of celebrated singers including rising stars Kangmin Justin Kim as Hansel (TDO debut), Elena Villalón as Gretel, Mark Delavan as The Father, and Patricia Racette as both The Witch and The Mother.



Director Doug Fitch also designed both set and costumes. Duane Schuler is original lighting designer, Eric Watkins is revival lighting designer, Austin Spangler is choreographer, and David Zimmerman is wig and make-up designer. The Children's Chorus from The Greater Dallas Choral Society, led by Artistic Director Kimberly Ahrens, join the production in their Dallas Opera debut.



NEW! The last performance of Hansel and Gretel, Saturday, November 5, at 7:30pm, will be livestreamed exclusively via thedallasopera.TV. Advanced registration is required and available via pay-what-you're-able pricing (minimum price of $9.99). Tune in for exciting behind-the-scenes content and breathtaking performances-wherever you may be.



The Dallas Opera continues to offer FREE pre- and post-opera discussions:

Joy and Ronald Mankoff Pre-Opera Talk: Hosted by Emmanuel Villaume, TDO's Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, this interactive 30-minute lecture begins one hour before the start of each opera in the Margaret McDermott Performance Hall. Admission is free with your ticket to a Dallas Opera performance.

Sunday Post-Opera Talkback: Immediately following the Sunday matinee performance from the stage, this brief and casual Q&A session with members of the cast gives you an opportunity to ask questions about the performance. Hosted by Kristian Roberts, Director of Education at The Dallas Opera.



Hansel and Gretel

Four performances: October 28 (7:30pm), 30 (2:00pm), November 2 (7:30pm), 5 (7:30pm)

Approximately 2 hours, including one intermission

Sung in English with English Titles

Text "TDO" to 55741 for access to the digital program book

Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased online at dallasopera.org or by calling 214.443.1000 (Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm)

$25 tickets for children ages 6-17 (no promo code required)

Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required for all guests in the lobby and performance hall.



Visit the AT&T Performing Art Center's website for more information about health and safety protocols and policies, including detailed information about ventilation and sanitization procedures.