Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! Takes the Stage with the New Texas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's DBDT: Encore! collaborates with the New Texas Symphony Orchestra to create magic on stage during the Rising Excellence performance. The performance also showcases two world premieres. Dance/choreographic duo Derion Loman and Madison Olandt create a dramatic new work for the company, and Levi Marsman choreographs to Afro House music.

PNC is the presenting sponsor for the Rising Excellence performance at 7:30 pm on April 22-23, 2022, in the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX. The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation supports female choreographers' careers for DBDT's 45th anniversary season. AARP Texas is the virtual sponsor.

It's a blissful match. Diaspora synthesizes DBDT: Encore! with the community musicians of the New Texas Symphony Orchestra (NTSO) under the direction of Dr. Kathryn D. Brown. The Encore! company performs with NTSO live in a work choreographed by DBDT: Encore! Artistic Director Nycole Ray and Artistic Assistant Richard A. Freeman, Jr. The work depicts the hardships enslaved people endured during the Middle Passage. Based on the work "Diaspora" by American composer Conni Ellisor, the music is constructed on West African percussion, cultivating complex, contrasting rhythmic patterns, and tonalities.

In a first for Dallas Black Dance Theatre, dance/choreographic duo Derion Loman and Madison Olandt created The Long Wait, a drama of cosmic proportions for DBDT: Encore! This relevant and revealing world premiere is an introspective of the human spirit refusing to give up even when it can't see the finish line.

reVIBE choreographed by Levi Marsman will make its world premiere during Rising Excellence. Marsman based the dance on movement and text he created as a way of falling back in love with his body and how it moved while in quarantine during the pandemic. Set to that same text and two pieces of Afro House music, he asked the dancers to explore what it feels like to confront themselves in a positive way using the music.

Standing on Edge by Edmond Giles reflects on the circumstance when one is battling a dark shadow within, sometimes they find themselves on the edge.

DBDT: Encore! has always been a catalyst for young talent. Founded in 2000 by Ann Williams, DBDT: Encore! represents the next generation of Dallas Black Dance Theatre as the professional training company for DBDT. Ms. Williams created the company to keep up with demand and serve Dallas and the local community. The company consists of 10 classically trained and highly skilled dancers from around the nation.