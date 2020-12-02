Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Works That Reflect The Times

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) presents its 11th annual Black on Black in a virtual performance. This performance showcases the choreographic skills of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! company members as they create works that are a reflection of the times for their peers to perform. The virtual performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 7:00 pm CST/ 8:00 EST.

The featured works of Black on Black are the dancer's introspective reflections surrounding the pandemic, as well as an exploration of the multi-faceted feelings universally experienced during this time.

· DBDT: Encore! dancer Terrell Rogers choreographed A Good Day in My Mind. It was inspired by the Civil Rights era and how his generation still hurts from current unrest.

· DBDT dancers Lailah LaRose and Renee Walters created a duet together that demonstrates the harm and hope that humanity causes.

· DBDT: Encore! dancer Floyd McLean, Jr. developed a work for five male dancers that expressed support, bonding, and strength as they deal with the loss of a friend.

· DBDT dancer Sean J. Smith choreographed his tap solo as a dedication to Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, set to the music of Louis Armstrong.

· DBDT: Encore! dancer Marques Furr created an ensemble work that speaks to courage, freedom of self, and self-expression.

Along with showcasing the performance, the pre-performance mingle and after-party festivities in the Zoom room will include line dancing, cocktail/mocktail demonstrations, and a DJ to top things off for a fun atmosphere for all to enjoy!

Details at www.DBDT.com.

