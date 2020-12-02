Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Works That Reflect The Times

Article Pixel

The virtual performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 7:00 pm CST/ 8:00 EST.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) presents its 11th annual Black on Black in a virtual performance. This performance showcases the choreographic skills of DBDT and DBDT: Encore! company members as they create works that are a reflection of the times for their peers to perform. The virtual performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 7:00 pm CST/ 8:00 EST.

The featured works of Black on Black are the dancer's introspective reflections surrounding the pandemic, as well as an exploration of the multi-faceted feelings universally experienced during this time.

· DBDT: Encore! dancer Terrell Rogers choreographed A Good Day in My Mind. It was inspired by the Civil Rights era and how his generation still hurts from current unrest.

· DBDT dancers Lailah LaRose and Renee Walters created a duet together that demonstrates the harm and hope that humanity causes.

· DBDT: Encore! dancer Floyd McLean, Jr. developed a work for five male dancers that expressed support, bonding, and strength as they deal with the loss of a friend.

· DBDT dancer Sean J. Smith choreographed his tap solo as a dedication to Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, set to the music of Louis Armstrong.

· DBDT: Encore! dancer Marques Furr created an ensemble work that speaks to courage, freedom of self, and self-expression.

Along with showcasing the performance, the pre-performance mingle and after-party festivities in the Zoom room will include line dancing, cocktail/mocktail demonstrations, and a DJ to top things off for a fun atmosphere for all to enjoy!

Details at www.DBDT.com.


Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Buck Creek Players Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY
  • 61 Midwestern Arts and Culture Organizations Receive A Total Of $1.5mm To Support COVIID-19 Recovery
  • 17 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Reeve Carney's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!