Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Four World Premieres and Timeless Classics This Spring

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 46th Season spring performances feature four world premieres and timeless classics from choreographers Donald McKayle, Chanel DaSilva, Gregory Dolbashian, and DBDT's own Sean J. Smith and McKinley Willis. DBDT: Encore! will perform a work of historical heritage from Japanese-born Takehiro Ueyama. DBDT continues to offer patrons three options to view every series. They can watch in-person, stream the performance live, or watch it on-demand.

DBDT | CULTURAL AWARENESS SERIES

February 17-18, 2023 - 7:30 pm Wyly Theatre, Dallas, TX.

The game of life is reflected in dance through the games we play and the history we preserve. The modern dance classic Games by Donald McKayle takes us back to our childhood nostalgia, experiencing both joy and terror. Tribute by Matthew Rushing, Associate Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, pays homage to decades of legendary Dancestors who preserved a slice of life with their classic works. Gregory Dolbashian is creating a world premiere that explores human behavior in audacious and vibrant ways. The world premiere of Swipe Left by DBDT veteran dancer Sean J. Smith looks at the complicated mindset of a woman desperately trying to find love in all the wrong places.

DBDT: Encore! | DANCING BEYOND BORDERS SERIES

March 4, 2023 - 7:30 pm W. E. Scott Theatre, Fort Worth, TX

March 25, 2023 - 7:30 pm Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, Richardson, TX

DBDT: Encore! takes its talents across metroplex boundaries by Dancing Beyond Borders, pushing the lines of contemporary modern dance. Choreographer Jess Hendricks brought the dancers to the brink of physical exhaustion in the dance Shedding Skin. The soul-stirring Tears of War by Christopher L. Huggins depicts heartbreak through the eyes of victims of war during different periods in American history.

DBDT | RISING EXCELLENCE SERIES

April 21-22, 2023 - 7:30 pm Moody Performance Hall, Dallas, TX

The DBDT: Encore! Rising Excellence performance draws on the heritage and memories of Japanese and Polish choreographers who produce works with powerful athleticism and delicate gestures. Choreographer Takehiro Ueyama created Heroes to honor the dedication and preservation of citizens who played a crucial role in Japan's recovery after World War II. Katarzyna Skarpetrowska choreographed Snow Playground, an abstract work inspired by a peaceful image of swirling snow across a children's playground.

DBDT | SPRING CELEBRATION SERIES

May 17-18, 2023 - 7:30 pm Wyly Theatre, Dallas, TX

Spring Celebration provides a visual feast for the eyes with powerful and emotionally charged works. The world premiere of T A B E R N A C L E by Chanel DaSilva takes the audience on a journey through layered emotions and concepts, paying homage to the many facets and complexities of Black Culture. In Furtherance, Kirven Douthit-Boyd created a work that portrays overcoming a personal struggle from anguish to bliss. DBDT veteran dancer McKinley Willis choreographs her first mainstage work for the company. SMILE is a ballet filled with whim and wonder, suspense, and unpredictability.

TICKET DETAILS

Dallas Black Dance Theatre limits seating capacity to allow for social distancing. Because of the limited in-person ticket availability, DBDT will not be able to give discounts to groups or subscriptions this season at venue locations.

DBDT encourages the use of masks at its venues.

For performance details, visit www.DBDT.com.