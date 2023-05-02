Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Dallas Black Dance Theatre 46th Season Finale Features Afrofuturism

Performances run May 19-20, 2023.

May. 02, 2023  
Dallas Black Dance Theatre 46th Season Finale Features Afrofuturism

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) marks the finale of its 46th season with its Spring Celebration performance series showcasing the works of national choreographers and home-grown talent. Spring Celebration provides a visual feast for the eyes with powerful and emotionally charged works. The Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District is the Presenting Sponsor for performances on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, 2023, at 7:30 PM in the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora Street, Dallas, TX. 75201. Frost Bank is Supporting Sponsor.

Choreographer Chanel DaSilva's world premiere of T A B E R N A C L E features elaborate Afrofuturism costumes, a Pantheon-styled set design, and celebrates and magnifies the beauty, the complexities, and the many facets of Black people. DaSilva charts an artistic journey in a Wakanda-like land through layered emotions and concepts with the overall goal of paying homage to what it means to be Black in America. The Brooklyn, NY native developed the concept for T A B E R N A N C L E after the death of George Floyd in 2020. She considers herself an ARTivist using dance as a vehicle for social change and evolution toward a more diverse and inclusive dance industry and society. T A B E R N A C L E is the recipient of a grant from the TACA New Works Fund. Additional support comes from the CeCe Smith Lacey and John Ford Lacey Fund at Communities Foundation of Texas.


DBDT veteran dancer McKinley Willis choreographs her first mainstage world premiere for the company. Smile., a full-company ballet, is filled with whim and wonder, suspense, and unpredictability. Willis grew up in Dallas and has a long history with the company starting as a young student at Dallas Black Dance Academy, the official training academy of DBDT. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and received the Texas Commission on the Arts Young Masters Scholarship. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Modern Dance Performance with a minor in Health and Exercise Science from the University of Oklahoma. DBDT founder Ann Williams hired McKinley straight out of college. The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation is supporting the works of female choreographers like Willis throughout the 46th Season.

Choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd takes us on a journey from anguish to bliss through the movements of his leading figures in Furtherance. This audience favorite is a ballet based on overcoming a personal struggle that ends with a celebration of triumph. Douthit-Boyd is the Associate Director of Dance Production & Artistic Director of COCAdance in St. Louis, MO. He performed nationally and internationally with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for 11 years.



LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, GOD OF CARNAGE & More Set for Theatre Three 2023/24 Season Photo
LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, GOD OF CARNAGE & More Set for Theatre Three 2023/24 Season
Choose your weapon! Theatre Three’s passionate and bloody 2023/2024 Season will feature three musicals, three classic and award-winning plays, one hilarious play with music, and the world premiere of an adaption by a local playwright.
New Block Of Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Now On Sale Photo
New Block Of Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Now On Sale
Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played two very successful engagements in 2015 and 2019, returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for a limited engagement July 28-30, 2023 as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.
Dallas Black Dance Theatres THE BIG DANCE Fundraiser to Feature Latin and Afro-Latin Bands Photo
Dallas Black Dance Theatre's THE BIG DANCE Fundraiser to Feature Latin and Afro-Latin Bands
Dallas Black Dance Theatre's (DBDT) annual fundraising event, The BIG Dance, will showcase a fusion of Latin and Afro-Latin cultures. DBDT celebrates the closing of its 46th season with a city-wide dance party worthy of the Big D on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 7:00 PM – Midnight, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street in Dallas, TX. 75201. The attire for the evening is Latin festive.
Lyric Stage to Present SETHS BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rude Photo
Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky
Lyric Stage will present Seth's Broadway Concert Series: starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Dallas Black Dance Theatre 46th Season Finale Features AfrofuturismDallas Black Dance Theatre 46th Season Finale Features Afrofuturism
May 2, 2023

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) marks the finale of its 46th season with its Spring Celebration performance series showcasing the works of national choreographers and home-grown talent.
Charleston Gaillard Center Reveals Largest Performance Lineup To DateCharleston Gaillard Center Reveals Largest Performance Lineup To Date
May 2, 2023

The Charleston Gaillard Center announced its largest season ever for the 2023–2024 programming year with more than 40 shows spanning dance, music, theater, comedy, arts festivals, and family programming from leading local, national, and international artists and organizations.
LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, GOD OF CARNAGE & More Set for Theatre Three 2023/24 SeasonLIZZIE: THE MUSICAL, GOD OF CARNAGE & More Set for Theatre Three 2023/24 Season
May 1, 2023

Choose your weapon! Theatre Three’s passionate and bloody 2023/2024 Season will feature three musicals, three classic and award-winning plays, one hilarious play with music, and the world premiere of an adaption by a local playwright.
New Block Of Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Now On SaleNew Block Of Tickets For THE BOOK OF MORMON Now On Sale
April 28, 2023

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played two very successful engagements in 2015 and 2019, returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for a limited engagement July 28-30, 2023 as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.
Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth RudetskyLyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky
April 27, 2023

Lyric Stage will present Seth's Broadway Concert Series: starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
share