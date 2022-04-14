DRY POWDER is Now Playing at Second Thought Theatre

Second Thought Theatre has announced their full production of Dry Powder. After a brief, COVID-related slowdown, Dry Powder will serve as the opening production of the 2022 season.

Director and Second Thought Theatre Artistic Director Carson McCain says, "This play has been a delight to direct. Despite Covid challenges, this cast, most of whom are new to the second thought stage, has brought such a fun spirit to the room. They innately understand the musicality of the play and work hard to have empathy, even when they don't love their character's behavior. This rehearsal room has reminded me how fun the creative process can be, even when we're making a play about the tragedy of moral failures in capitalism."

The same week KMM Capital Management private equity firm forced massive layoffs at a national grocery chain, the founder and president threw himself an extravagant engagement party, setting off a publicity nightmare. Fortunately, one of the partners has a dream of a deal that will rescue his boss from the PR disaster. But are they willing to maximize returns, no matter the consequences? The game is on in this gripping, razor-sharp play about the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done.

Performances run April 13-30, 2022.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Carson McCain (Director/Artistic Director) is a born-and-bred Texas director and producer, with a heart for new and local work that serves to connect humans and foster empathy. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University, where she studied acting, and directing. There, she received a Meadows Exploration Grant to develop and produce the world premiere of Michelle with Wet Eyeballs by Claire Carson. She serves as the Supervising Producer for Spoke Media where she has produced and directed numerous audiobooks and podcasts, including The Last Of Us Official Podcast, The Left Ear with Dakota Johnson and Because I Watched: A Netflix Podcast. Second Thought Theatre audiences will recognize her work as the director of Empathitrax by Ana Nogueira and The Great God Pan by Amy Herzog. She has also directed at Undermain Theatre (Really by Jackie Sibblies Drury,) and Stage West (Lungs by Duncan McMillan). She served as associate director on Dallas Theater Center's 2016 production of A Christmas Carol, on Second Thought Theatre's production of BOOTH by Steven Michael Walters, and as assistant director on Belleville by Amy Herzog, Kitchen Dog's Production of I'm Gonna Pray for You So Hard. Other directing credits include Middletown by Will Eno, Delirium by Enda Walsh and Theatre O, and the world premiere of Ophelia Underwater by Janielle Kastner. To experience more of Carson's work, check out her podcast, Untitled Dad Project with Janielle Kastner on whatever podcast app you use.

Katie Ibrahim* (Stage Manager) is a theatre artist originally from Orlando, FL. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Theatre Studies where she directed, stage managed, and produced a number of productions, including directing Aaron Posner's Stupid F***ing Bird. Stage management credits include: For a Brief Moment I was Something Else (NYC), Let's Have a Seance (NYC). Since moving back to Dallas, she has worked as a lead teaching artist at The Playground Acting Program. She is thrilled to be working with Second Thought Theatre on this production!

Samantha Potroykus (Jenny) A Dallas native, Samantha is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Samantha received her BA in Acting at the University of Tulsa. Upon graduation, Samantha completed an acting apprenticeship at The Purple Rose Theatre Company founded by Jeff Daniels. Samantha is represented by the Kim Dawson Agency. Favorite credits include: Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show, Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing, and Lysistrata in Lysistrata.

Marcus Pinon (Seth) Marcus currently holds a B.F.A. in Theatre with a minor in Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. His theatre credits include showings at Undermain Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theatre, Cara Mia Theatre, and more. Out of all his positions such as after-school program counselor, camp counselor, and other jobs centered on helping kids, his favorite thus far has been working with the teachers and kids in the DISD Deaf Education portion of the Callier Child Development Center; a program with a focus on discovering and meeting every child's specific needs. Marcus has also been awarded the renowned title of Cooper Camp Counselor of the Year, an accolade voted on by 5-year-olds to 13-year-olds in Cooper Aerobics' Summer Fit & Fun Camps.

Jakie Cabe* (Rick) received his MFA in Acting from Louisiana State University and his BA in Theatre from Appalachian State University. Other credits include Victor LaPlant in Funnyman, Father Tim in Mass Appeal, Alan in Opus, Yvan in Art, Kerr in Chesapeake (all Circle Theatre), Man #2 in The Big Meal (WaterTower Theatre), James in Time Stands Still, Michael in Fiction (both Amphibian Stage Productions), David Sarnoff in The Farnsworth Invention, Elomire in La Bete, Henry Carr in Travesties, Lestrade in Sherlock Holmes and the Crucifer of Blood (all Theatre Three), Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing (Virginia Shakespeare Festival), Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew, Guildenstern in Hamlet (both Dallas Theater Center).

Omar Padilla (Jeff) is excited to be making his debut with Second Thought Theatre. Other credits include Dallas Theater Center, Shakespeare Dallas, Undermain Theatre, Prism Movement, Cara Mia Theatre Co., Dallas Children's Theatre, Teatro Dallas, Danielle Georgiou Dance Group, Theatre Three, Ochre House, Altered Shakespeare, Theatre Arlington, and Shakespeare in the Bar. He's been a teaching artist for the last six years working with organizations such as Junior Players, Dallas Summer Musicals, Nine 9 Agency, Water Tower Theater, The Flame Foundation, and Bella Modeling School. Omar is represented by the Kim Dawson Agency where his work extends in film, radio, and TV.

Drew Wall (Set Design) is currently the Director of Operations for Second Thought Theatre and has been working with the company since 2007. During that time, he has served as an actor, designer, producer, production manager, and resident artist. Second Thought acting credits include Incognito, Empathitrax, Straight White Men, Belleville, Nocturne, The Great God Pan, Booth, Red Light Winter, A Behanding in Spokane, The Bombitty of Errors, A Skull in Connemara, The Country Wife, and Lobby Hero. Other (select) credits include Gloria (Dallas Theater Center); Long Way Go Down, Beauty Queen of Leenane, Totalitarians, Macbeth (Kitchen Dog Theater); On The Eve, Defiance (Theater Three); The Dog Problem (Undermain Theater); Father Comes Home From The Wars (African American Repertory Theater). His work has also been found behind the scenes of many other local theater companies over the past years as a designer, welder, and carpenter. From 2009 to 2015 he served as STT's Production Manager and Resident Artist. In 2015, Drew was named Director of Operations, the first full-time position in STT history, where he currently leads both the Administration and Production departments and handles all daily company business. Drew received his BFA from Baylor University.

Richard Oliver (Sound Design) is a Dallas-based artist, arts administrator, vocal coach, arts journalist, and critic, and he is beyond thrilled to join the Second Thought Theatre team as Director of Communications. A Virginia native and military-brat, Richard grew up traveling the globe before landing in Dallas in 2017. His wide-ranging work within the Dallas arts community, which runs the gamut from performing artist to community outreach, has made him a local thought leader at the forefront of arts-focused conversations on race and representation, financial equity, education, and innovative performance practices.

Celeste Perez (Covid Safety Officer) is excited to be working with Second Thought for the first time! She has worked in Video/TV/Film production for 7 years and theatre for most of her life, and when both industries came to a halt in 2020 she became certified as a Covid Compliance Officer. Since then, she has served in this capacity on dozens of productions in an effort to get back to the work she loves. Celeste has worked on many productions with AMP Creative, ESPN, HGTV, and Bravo! Celeste is also a stage actor and has worked on productions such as Stronger Than Arms (Danielle Georgiou Dance Group/Undermain Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare Everywhere), The Hamlet Project (Shakespeare Dallas), and Pride & Prejudice (Shakespeare Dallas). She is also a voice actor for Funimation and is represented by The Kim Dawson Agency