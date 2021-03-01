DNAWORKS Honors Black Man Lynched in 1921 Through Augmented Reality Bike and Car Tour

For two weekends in December 2020, Fort Worth arts and service organization DNAWORKS debuted Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse. A first of its kind, Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse is a bike and car tour to four of the sites associated with the lynching of Mr. Fred Rouse on December 11, 1921. When asked about their experience, participant shared "During this tour I stopped to really examine and take in the significance of the landmarks visited. I saw places that I pass by every day without much thought through a new lens."

As part of the Tour, DNAWORKS developed an augmented reality app to support participants in identifying the exact sites associated with the lynching of Mr. Rouse. The app features creative responses by local and national artists who share their perspectives on the sites through music, dance, poetry, and visual arts.

"DNAWORKS is committed to our practice of memorial activism." explains DNAWORKS CoFounders/Co-Directors Adam McKinney & Daniel Banks. "This manifests in: bringing people together to participate in arts-based programs to remember histories of local and national oppression; and, through our storycircles, providing opportunities for audience members from a plurality of identities to listen to, learn from, and connect deeply with one another."

Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse will return every weekend from March 27 through May 2, 2021. More information and ticket details can be found on the Fort Worth Lynching Tour: Honoring the Memory of Mr. Fred Rouse Facebook Page as well as through DNAWORKS's Website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.