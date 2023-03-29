Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 29, 2023  

DFW's Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory Theatre

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that Ashlee Elizabeth (Lizz) Bashore will take on the role of Artistic Director for NTPA Repertory Theatre. This role oversees all operations of NTPA's adult theatre programs including NTPA Repertory Theatre, NTPA Community Theatre, and other adult offerings.

Bashore will also be directing NTPA Repertory's popular Summer Musicals productions of Grease and Pippin taking the stage this summer.

After receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with a minor in Dance and Musical Theatre from Temple University, Lizz earned her Masters in Fine Arts in Acting from Southern Methodist University. She has performed and directed in Philadelphia, New York and Dallas, and is a professor of theatre across DFW colleges and universities.

"Lizz brings a whole new level of professionalism, quality, and storytelling to our Repertory Theatre, and this appointment is great news for our audiences, actors and directors," says NTPA's Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "After an extensive search that introduced us to excellent candidates both local and across the country, she was the unanimous choice of our selection team."

NTPA Repertory Theatre is the recipient of two Column Awards and fifteen nominations, was named "Best Adult Theatre Company" in 2019, and this year NTPA was named by Broadway World as the Dallas area's "Favorite Local Theatre."

"NTPA Repertory Theatre is truly North Dallas's 'hidden' gem in live on stage performance, and I am excited about our plans to take the Rep to a new level of professional work," says NTPA's new Artistic Director Lizz Bashore. "Our program strategy will be to bring high-quality and impactful productions to our North Dallas and its patrons."

"I'm excited to bring Grease and Pippin to life in our Summer Musicals program. These shows combine fast-paced, fun and classic music traditions with thought-provoking drama that will illustrate how classic works can be just as powerful and evocative now as they were in their conception," continues Bashore. "We are excited to announce our 2024 Season soon which will provide excellent entertainment for our audiences and challenging assignments to our actors."

Auditions for Grease are now open. Those interested in participating and want to learn more about upcoming auditions, shows, ticketing, and other exciting opportunities, please visit NTPARep.org.



