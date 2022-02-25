Country Music Singer-Songwriter Jason Eady To Perform At Lewisville Grand In March 

The Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that country singer-songwriter Jason Eady will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Known for songs about the tougher side of life played with heart, soul, and a rootsy atmosphere, Eady's music combines contemporary country with traces of bluegrass and Americana. This concert will take place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

A champion of the Texas honky-tonk tradition, Jason Eady is different than most Lone Star singer--songwriters in one important respect: he was born and raised in Mississippi. Eady got his start performing in local bars at age 14, showing his natural grasp of everything from soul and R&B to blues and country. After independently releasing his debut album From Underneath the Old in 2005, he expanded his touring radius and continued turning out critically praised work, including 2012's AM Country Heaven, which debuted in the top 40 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Through the years, Eady has also made his name as an unforgettable live performer, sharing stages with the likes of Sturgill Simpson, Band of Heathens, and Reckless Kelly. A near-lifelong songwriter who names Merle Haggard, Guy Clark, and Willie Nelson among his main inspirations, Eady is sure to put on a show that country music fans will never forget.

Effective June 1, 2021, Lewisville Grand Theater has lifted COVID-19 mandated capacity restrictions and returned to full attendance capacity at all shows. Masks are not required to enter The Grand, but anyone who feels more comfortable with a mask or has not been fully vaccinated is strongly encouraged to wear one. For more details, visit LewisvilleGrand.com/reopening.