Coppell Arts Center Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup

The Coppell Arts Center has announced its 2023-2024 presentation season, featuring nine thrilling productions. From the mind-bending magic of Chris Funk to concerts by The Greatest Piano Men, The Four C Notes, and Bohemian Queen, andthe nostalgic hilarity of Pat Hazell's The Wonder Bread Years to the immersive art-venture of Artrageous, the center's third season has a show for everyone. Get ready for a year of electrifying entertainment as the Center brings the most unforgettable and spectacular shows to the heart of Coppell.

The 2023-2024 Season features three ways to buy. Season tickets for Coppell Arts Center's 2023-2024 presentation season can be purchased online at CoppellArtsCenter.org, or by contacting the Box Office at 972-304-7047 or BoxOffice@coppelltx.gov. Season subscribers enjoy a 10% discount on ticket prices and secure their seats for nine featured performances of the Arts Center's third season. The Arts Center also offers a customizable Build-Your-Own ticketing package, allowing you to build an ideal subscription featuring the shows you want to see. Purchase tickets to four or more shows and opt into the Build Your Own ticketing package to receive a 10% discount. Season subscriptions, BYO ticketing packages, and single tickets will go on public sale on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 AM. More information about the 2023-2024 presentation season, including add-on performances, is available now at https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/2023-2024-season-preview/. Starting May 16, Tickets will be available at Click Here.

Vocal Majority

September 23, 2023 • Time TBA

Comprised of 100+ men volunteering from all walks of life with varying degrees of musical talent and experience, VOCAL MAJORITY is ready to sing their way into your soul! Known for their a cappella music, Vocal Majority has released more than two-dozen recordings that feature their diverse musical repertoire, including sacred and inspirational, patriotic, time-honored barbershop, jazz, Broadway, pops, and Christmas. This extraordinary vocal group has touched millions of people around the world over the past 50 years, and now they're bringing their live concert experience to Coppell!

Chris Funk's Redefining Wonder

October 28, 2023 • Time TBA

A magic show with live music, Chris Funk's REDEFINING WONDER is an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that will have you talking and scratching your head for years to come! Chris has pioneered the use of instruments like the violin, guitar, flute and more into his illusions. Whether it's a violin concerto, a magical dancing sheet of music, or impossibly suspending various instruments on stage, this magic show is in a league of its own. Plus, audience members are brought up onstage and into the action, delivering a family-friendly show that will mesmerize and mystify!

The Greatest Piano Men

November 4, 2023 • Time TBA

From the Executive Producer of Broadway's 'Rock of Ages' comes THE GREATEST PIANO MEN - a live rock & roll celebration of the greatest piano icons in music. Four incredible musicians will recreate all your favorite songs by artists such as Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liberace, and Billy Joel, including "Good Golly Miss Molly", "Superstition", "Rocket Man", "Tiny Dancer" and "New York State of Mind". Featuring a live band, backup singers, and plenty of musical storytelling, this is a concert experience you won't soon forget!

The Four C Notes: Season's Greetings

December 9, 2023 • Time TBA

Ring in the holidays with THE FOUR C NOTES and their rockin' holiday show. Season's Greetings features the hits of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons plus rock and roll Holiday Classics! This musical winter wonderland features the biggest hits from those iconic "boys from Jersey", plus your favorite holiday chart toppers by artists such as Dion and the Belmonts, The Drifters, The Beach Boys, and many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits with smart choreography, THE FOUR C NOTES give an authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match...anywhere!

The Wonder Bread Years

February 24, 2024 • Time TBA

A fresh and funny salute to Americana, THE WONDER BREAD YEARS starring Pat Hazell (former writer on hit TV series, Seinfeld) is a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between stand-up comedy and theater! This show not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder, but also leaves you laughing and savoring the past like never before. From sitting at the kids table to riding in the way back of the Country Squire Wagon, THE WONDER BREAD YEARS is a comic bullseye for Baby Boomers everywhere!

Artrageous

March 1, 2024 • Time TBA

Bring the whole family to experience an outrageous adventure of arts! ARTRAGEOUS is the ONLY show where you can witness the fusion of live art, rock music, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, and blacklight Bunraku all in one magical performance! Your jaw will drop as this troupe of multi-talented live performance artists create a dazzling display of movement and color right before your eyes. Fun, energetic, and completely immersive, ARTRAGEOUS is the perfect show for the young and the young at heart!

Bohemian Queen

April 6, 2024 • Time TBA

On the wings of rock & roll, from '70s London to modern day Los Angeles, comes one of the finest tributes to the world's most dynamic and influential bands of all time...Queen! The five musicians of BOHEMIAN QUEEN faithfully reproduce the sounds of this iconic group and create an authentic 'vintage' musical experience that incorporates Queen's classic catalog of songs and melodies. Faithfully performing hit after hit, this star-studded group delivers a vibrant, energetic show that will "Rock You" from start to finish!

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

June 22, 2024 • Time TBA

A contemporary modern dance company, the DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE ensemble consists of 14 dancers performing a mixed repertoire of classical, modern, jazz, African, and spiritual works by nationally and internationally known choreographers. This program bridges cultures and communities, and every performance thrills, excites, and leaves its ever-expanding audiences asking for more!

Dinosaur Zoo Live

April 20, 2024 • Time TBA

5 million years in the making! Erth's DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You'll observe, meet, and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazing life-like dinosaurs and other creatures in a theatrical performance that thrills and entertains kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that forever connect them to their world. Brought to life by a team of skilled puppeteers, DINOSAUR ZOO is so extraordinarily real you may want to run and hide - but don't!

Visit https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/2023-2024-season-preview/ to learn about the nine productions available as part of Coppell Arts Center's season add on package. Starting May 16, visit Click Here to purchase tickets.