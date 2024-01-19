Coppell Arts Center Presents THE WONDER BRED YEARS, February 24

Pat Hazell skillfully walks the line between stand-up and theater, delivering a delightful blend of humor and nostalgia.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

The Coppell Arts Center will present The Wonder Bread Years, a fresh and funny salute to Americana starring Pat Hazell, former Seinfeld writer, on Saturday, February 24. Hazell skillfully walks the line between stand-up and theater, delivering a delightful blend of humor and nostalgia.

He will perform at 7:30 PM in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets are $41 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center Box Office at 972-304-7047.

Audiences nationwide are enjoying this show that not only revives a much-needed sense of wonder but also leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past. From sitting at the kid's table to riding in the way back of the Country Squire Wagon, The Wonder Bread Years is a comic bullseye. Jerry Seinfeld calls it “Milk-snorting funny!” and the Los Angeles Times praises it as “Pure Unpasteurized Nostalgia.” Showtime declared Pat Hazell one of the five funniest people in America. A critically acclaimed playwright and a contributing commentator to National Public Radio, Hazell is renowned for his authentic, humorous take on Americana and his salute to pop culture.

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell.  For more information, go to CoppellArtsCenter.org or follow the Coppell Arts Center on Facebook or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began the original townsite settled in the 1880s. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work, and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to coppelltx.gov/oldtown.




