Coppell Arts Center Now Hiring For Nine Positions!
Opportunities range from marketing and administration to production and event services.
Following an incredible opening year, Coppell Arts Center is growing and looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions with new team members. Opportunities range from marketing and administration to production and event services.
Open positions include:
- Event Services Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Event Services Specialist (Full-Time)
- Marketing & Development Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Patron Services Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Patron Services Specialist (Full-Time)
- Production Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Production Specialist (Full-Time)
- Senior Administrative Assistant (Full-Time)
- Theater Attendant (Part-Time)
To view the full scope of each opportunity, including essential job functions, please visit https://www.coppellartscenter.org/about/employment. Applications will be accepted through February 5, 2023.
The Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019) is a local gathering place featuring concerts, theatrical performances, gallery exhibits, and offers spaces for private rentals. The Center is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. Event information and tickets available at coppellartscenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.