Coppell Arts Center Announces Arts Center Foundation's ArtGala

Coppell Arts Center will host The Coppell Arts Center Foundation's inaugural ArtsGala on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $125 for the event or $175 for a VIP Combo ticket that includes the Art, Sip, & Stroll that takes place on October 15th and is sponsored by the Coppell Arts Council.

The Coppell Arts Center Foundation's ArtsGala is a night of celebration that will benefit the Coppell Arts Center's programs, cultural activities, events, and performances for the 2022-2023 season. This Rat Pack-inspired event will feature arrivals on the red carpet, live performances from Coppell's Resident Art Groups, silent and live auctions, a cocktail hour with specialty-themed drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres, as well as a closing social with music and cocktails. Dress attire is Rat Pack chic!