Commemorative Items Honoring The Heroes of 9/11 to Be Shown During Dallas Run of COME FROM AWAY

Dallas Summer Musicals, in partnership with the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, will display a selection of 9/11 documents and artifacts from the museum's collection, in the Music Hall lobby during the entire Dallas engagement of COME FROM AWAY, March 8-20. Included in the display are a number of items that relate to the events depicted in COME FROM AWAY and the special relationship between the United States and Canada.

Representatives will be available for in-person interviews at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, including Amy Hamilton, Curator, George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and Ken Novice, President & CEO, Dallas Summer Musicals.

The collection of documents and other items will be on display, free of charge, in the lobby of the Music Hall at Fair Park (909 First Avenue) from March 8 until 20, during each COME FROM AWAY performance (Tuesday-Sunday: 5:30 p.m. to start of evening performances, and additionally on Saturday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to start of matinee performances). Click here for performance schedule.

Tickets for COME FROM AWAY are on sale now at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.