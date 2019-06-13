College And Career Conservatory Academy For Performing Arts In Mckinney Opens Enrollment For 2019-2020!

Ovation Academy is a new innovative education option for performing artists in grades 6-12 in the North Dallas Area. Ovation Academy was founded as a Non-Profit corporation to provide a home for performers to pursue their passion of the Arts through professional style training which provides the technique, life-skills, experiences and connections necessary to succeed in the industry. Ovation Academy focuses on each individual student and their unique journey.

Ovation Academy strives to produce knowledgeable, respectful, empathetic and impactful artists who will contribute to their communities and to the performing arts industry. Training in the disciplines of Dance, Acting, Musical Theatre and Theatrical Production & Design as well as the business of being a professional artist is available. Ovation students are trained to be highly technical artists with a sense of community and humility. Philanthropy and community outreach are central themes at the Academy. The school has a culture of family, positivity and support.

They bring in Guest Artists to assist in the high-level training the students receive. Ovation Academy encourages students to pursue opportunities to audition and work while continuing their arts education. They create networking opportunities with industry professionals and college recruiters as well.

Ovation Academy provides a Full-Immersion experience for students to train in their art 8am-4pm with academics included on site. The Academy also provided a Homeschool Program for students to earn Fine Arts credits as well as an after school Community Outreach program full of classes, productions and camps for ages 3-Adult.

During their first year as an Academy, Ovation students achieved numerous accolades. At the Texas Thespian Festival in November 2018 an astonishing 32 Ovation Academy students qualified for the National Thespian Festival. The students also won First Place in the Dance Challenge event at the convention. Myah Durham, a Junior at Ovation Academy, won First Place at the Regional August Wilson Monologue Competition hosted by SMU earning her an all expense paid trip to New York City where she made the top 15 in the Nation and performed at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway. Multiple students have been cast in commercial, film and television projects. Nine Ovation Academy students have been accepted to train this Summer with Broadway Artist Alliance in New York City with the top coaches and performers in the business. In addition to their competitive success, Ovation Academy produced several spectacular productions this year through the Conservatory and their Community Outreach Program.

Information sessions for the 2019-2020 school year are underway. The remaining sessions will be held at 301 W. Louisiana St. McKinney, TX on June 13, July 11 and August 8 at 7pm. Students must apply, audition and interview for one of the coveted spots in the Academy. The Homeschool program and after school enrichment classes are open to the community and do not require an audition to participate.





