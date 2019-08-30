Circle Theatre Presents ASL Interpreted Performance Of A 3D Adventure

Circle Theatre is thrilled to partner with the TCC Sign Language Interpreting Program (Trinity River Campus) to offer a performance of Matt Lyle's A 3D Adventure for the deaf or hard of hearing.



We've reserved the left side section for patrons that wish to utilize the ASL interpreters. Select any seat that is in the ASL labeled section when purchasing online or call the box office at 817.877.3040 (voice).

Matt Lyle's world premiere comedy brings a witty energy to Circle's season as a small theater troupe's madcap production goes inexplicably, spectacularly off the rails. The actors find themselves cast into a strange surreal world resembling some of your most beloved films. This epic whirlwind of theater and movie magic is a raucous adventure through time, space, and extremely quotable lines.

World Premiere with adult language & subject matter Email lizstevens@circletheatre.com if you have any questions.

Circle Theatre • 230 West Fourth Street • Fort Worth, TX 76102





