Casting Announced for NUNSENSE at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will open its 2021-2022 season with Dan Goggin's Nunsense, a sinfully funny musical featuring catchy songs, irreverent comedy, and the madcap misadventures of five nuns!

Directed by Michael Serrecchia, music directed by Jesse Fry and choreographed by Megan Kelly Bates, the musical will run November 5-20 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center. Single tickets range from $25-$32 and are also on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, the five remaining nuns decide to stage a talent show to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

The cast includes Megan Kelly Bates as Sister Mary Regina, Rachel Nicole Poole as Sister Mary Hubert, Alena Cardenez as Sister Robert Anne, Mary Gilbreath-Grim as Sister Mary Amnesia, Christine Phelan as Sister Mary Leo, and Daniel Hernandez as Stage Manager/Priest.

Join the Little Sisters of Hoboken (well, what's left of them, that is) for a hysterically haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of Sister Julia - Child of God's vichyssoise killed off fifty-two of the nuns, the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest (don't worry - they're in the kitchen freezer). Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret? With hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers, and help from the audience, Nunsense has blessed theatregoers worldwide for over 30 years and is sure to have you rolling with laughter! A heavenly delight that's sinfully funny!

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.