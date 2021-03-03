Casa Mañana & Wally Jones Present a Wishing Star Production of ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE

Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre and Frank Kent Cadillac present a Wishing Star production of Always...Patsy Cline April 15-25, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

Always...Patsy Cline stars Jolie Holliday as Patsy Cline. Ms. Holliday is no stranger to the stage, opening for artists such as Pat Green, Neal McCoy, Lee Ann Womack and Randy Travis. Her debut album, A Real Good Day, entered the European charts at no. 1 and earned her Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year at the CMA Indie Awards. Her follow-up album, Lucky Enough, had the hit singles "No Thanks," which reached no. 1 on the IndieWorld Country Chart and "I'm Coming Home to You," which reached top 20 on the Texas Music Charts. In 2009 she performed at the half-time show of the Thanksgiving Dallas Cowboy Game, and in 2011 she performed at the Official Super Bowl Pre-Game show. Ms. Holliday was honored to perform "Soldier" for Chris Kyle's memorial service in February 2013 at Cowboy Stadium, and her latest album Somebody Who Can is dedicated to Mr. Kyle and all armed forces members for their services. Nowadays, she performs over 200 concerts a year with fellow country artist Sonny Burgess as the dynamic duo known as Jolie & Sonny.

Based on the true story of Patsy's friendship with her most devoted fan, Louise Seger, Always...Patsy Cline chronicles the friendship which began when the two met at the Esquire Ballroom outside Houston. Over a pot of strong coffee, this unlikely pair of women became best friends and kept in touch until Patsy's untimely death. Boasting a score of your favorite Patsy Cline songs like "Anytime," "Walkin' After Midnight," "She's Got You" and "Crazy," this is sure to be the toe-tapping hit of the season! Order tableside drink service while enjoying a socially distanced evening in the Reid Cabaret Theatre on the Mainstage.

The Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are now held on the mainstage to allow for social distancing. Audience members sit at tables of 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage. Adjustments have been made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables is limited. Performers are spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats. Staff follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances do not have an intermission, and restrooms are closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently.

Ticket prices start at $65 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.