Casa Mañana Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Casa Mañana's first Children's Theatre production of 2023 is Charlotte's Web, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs February 4-19. Tickets are on sale now.

Join Charlotte and your favorite pig Wilbur as they explore life in the barnyard! Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer," is determined to save Wilbur. She begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Charlotte's Web stars Alli Franken as "Wilbur," Amber Marie Flores as "Charlotte" and Emma Grace Freeman as "Fern Arable." Additional cast members include Will Stotts, Nina Auburn and Hunter Hall. David Coffee joins the cast as "Homer Zuckerman." Additional cast includes Laurel Collins, Keith J. Warren, Jordynn Mann, Rachel Rice and Jacob Clemmons.

Penny Ayn Maas is directing. Maas has worked as a professional actress, singer, and dancer in New York City for over 20 years. She teaches Musical Theatre Performance and Dance at Texas Christian University and is a proud member of AEA, SAG/AFTRA and an Associate Member of SDC. Additional creative staff includes Bob Lavallee as scenic designer, Virginia LaChance as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, February 4 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, February 5 at 11am and 3pm; Friday, February 10 at 7pm; Saturday, February 11 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, February 12 at 3pm; Saturday, February 18 at 1pm and 5pm; February 19 at 11am and 3pm.

Charlotte's Web will be the first production to launch a pilot program of sensory-friendly performances for neurodivergent individuals. Sensory-friendly performance dates will be announced soon.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.