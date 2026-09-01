THE MAGIC FLUTE to Get 'Wizard of Oz' Twist at Opera Arlington

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Opera Arlington will present Mozart's classic The Magic Flute like audiences have never seen it before: transported to the land of Oz, where a yellow-brick road leads into a technicolor realm of witches, wizards, and magic beyond the edge of the known world. Performances are at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 25th and Saturday, September 26th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas.

Bursting with world-famous melodies, including the legendary, high-flying Queen of the Night aria, Mozart's iconic Singspiel The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte in German) sparkles with playful comedy and journeys over the rainbow to happily ever after. Brought vividly to life by DFW's opera stars, this imaginative production is directed by Sienna Riehle, conducted by Christopher Leach, and presented in the original German with English dialogue and supertitles. Performed with piano and flute accompaniment.

The approximate run time is 2 hours with a 20-minute intermission. The show begins at 7:00 pm, with the house opening thirty minutes before each show, and is rated PG. Tickets cost $29 for general admission and $15 for students. The show is free for children 12 and under. Tickets and more information are available at www.operaarlington.com.

The cast includes Shuyi Li and Megan Koch as Pamina, Cesar Augusto Vélez Gámez as Tamino, Taylor Fenner and Taylor Hendricks as Queen of the Night, Heedo Park and Isaac Carlin as Papageno, Jeffrey Tarr and Adeniyi Samuel as Sarastro, Rebecca Germany and Lara Lignitz as First Lady, Christen May Mayer and Hannah Park as Second Lady, Sarah Harvey and Basil Ceniseros as Third Lady, Emily Hansen and Ariel Juliette as Papagena, Payton Fortner and Diego A. Roberts Buceta as Monastatos, Jayda Ennis and Hadassah Misner as First Spirit, Hanna Atsedewoin as Second Spirit, and Onyx Macklin and Sara Barkouras as Third Spirit.



Photo Credit: Lauren Salazar. Poster Design: Bree Nichols)

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