CENICIENTA: A BILINGUAL CINDERELLA STORY is Coming to the Bank of America Theatre

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story in the Bank of America Theatre on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm. Ten-year-old Belinda loves to tell stories, but when she's in the basement preparing for a party upstairs, she'll have to get creative. Using everyday objects like teapots and napkins, Belinda recreates the classic tale of Cinderella. Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas, presents its award-winning “story within a story” using puppetry, Spanish, and English. As Belinda confronts her stepmother and stepsisters, she'll learn to embrace her love of poetry and stand up for herself. This captivating bilingual one-woman performance is a modern spin on the beloved fairy tale and tackles cultural heritage, family, and the power of language.



Glass Half Full Theatre was lauded by the Austin-American Statesman for an “inventive blend of puppetry and physical storytelling that employs gestures and expressions in tandem with props and sets to convey the narrative along with a variety of puppetry techniques.” The company creates original works for youth and adults with a focus on social and environmental justice. They have received B. Iden Payne Awards for Direction, Design, Writing, Acting, Puppetry and Visionary Innovation, and Austin Critics Table Awards for Design, Acting and Best New Play. The company follows the rigorous physical theatre training of Jacques Lecoq and employs sophisticated puppetry forms including Tabletop, Shadow Puppetry, Body Puppetry, Hand and Rod, Czech Marionette, and Object Puppetry. Glass Half Full is known for their “precise, engaging, and humorous” approach to real world issues that enable audiences to experience complex ideas and imaginative solutions.



“With its playful puppetry and poetic spark, Cenicienta is a perfect play…This story of Cenicienta isn't like the others, and that is what makes it charming…It's fun (and refreshing in this age of technology) to watch Belinda embrace her creativity without the use of screens.” – Hannah Wing, Broadway World



Tickets are $17-$27 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

