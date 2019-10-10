Brian Clowdus Brings THE SOUND OF MUSIC To The Promise in Glen Rose

The Sound of Music will come to life on the epic Promise stage in the timeless classic full of love, family, romance, and of course, music! Local and national talent will come together on The Promise stage to bring the hills of Glen Rose alive. The Sound of Music, the most famous musical of all time, will be performed at the beautiful Texas Amphitheater transformed into Austria.

Brian Clowdus Experiences are intended to immerse audiences in unique outdoor and often site-specific locations that are all-consuming, mesmerizing, and compelling. Brian's past works include landing a helicopter for Miss Saigon, sinking a ship for Titanic: The Musical, bringing the Civil War to life with a live battle for Shenandoah, re-imagining Christmas Carol in an immersive historic home walk-through experience, and bringing an actual horseman all over the country for The Sleepy Hollow Experience. A Brian Clowdus Production is definitely not your typical theatre performance, and audiences can expect to be blown away as The Sound of Music comes to life right in front of their eyes.

Director and producer Brian Clowdus says, "When I first discovered The Promise, I knew I would have to find a way to use their incredible venue - the largest permanent outdoor amphitheater in the entire state of Texas. A rain curtain, a 45,000-gallon moat, and live animals - what's not to love? I can't wait to bring The Sound of Music to life in Glen Rose!"

Managing director of The Promise Chuck King says, "While BCE is independently producing the musical, THE PROMISE is proud to host and promote The Sound of Music as an unprecedented opportunity to bring world class, family friendly entertainment to the Texas Amphitheater year round. After all, this was the intention from the beginning- a home for THE PROMISE and a venue that would attract visitors to Glen Rose and bring prosperity to our surrounding communities! What a fantastic way for others to learn about us and then return to experience THE PROMISE for the very first time!"

The Sound Of Music opens March 6, 2020 and runs until March 14, 2020. Performances are March 6th, 7th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th at 7:30pm with additional 3:00pm matinees on March 8th and March 14th. Tickets can be purchased at www.thepromiseglenrose.com or by calling the box office at 254-897-3926.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You