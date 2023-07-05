Bishop Arts Theatre To Produce Camika Spencer's New Play, ONE YEAR IN EGYPT

Bishop Arts Theatre Center has announced the world premiere production of Camika Spencer's new play, One Year In Egypt, beginning August 11 – 27, 2023, for three consecutive weekends.

One Year in Egypt is a 55-minute, one-woman show, featuring the playwright, who also directs, that chronicles the time of July 2021 - June 2022 of Ms. Spencer's travels to Al Giza, Egypt. The performance is a Black woman's unique perspective as she navigates the malignant forces of colorism, patriarchy, and moral dilemmas while simultaneously experiencing unbridled joy.

Camika C. Spencer, MA, MFA, is a writer, educator, and artist from Dallas, Texas. She authorizes three novels, When All Hell Breaks Loose, Cubicles, and He Had It Coming. She is the 2013 co-winner of the BATCs One-Act Play Festival for Pious, and was commissioned by the theatre to co-write Black at the Assassination for the 50th anniversary of the death of JFK. Since then, she has directed several plays, and moved into screenwriting. In 2019 and 2020, she was selected for the 50 in 50 Women's Initiative curated by McArthur Genius Grant recipient and playwright, Dominique Morriseau. Camika is a company member of Soul Rep Theatre, and was a Lee Daniels Entertainment/Represent OMV Creative select in 2018. She is investing in independent films while currently working on her fourth novel, Flagrant.

Executive Artistic Director/Founder, Teresa Coleman Wash, comments, “Theater is at the vanguard of change. Playwrights today want a more expansive relationship with audiences. Our goal is that this project will open up new worlds and stir greater intellectual thinking.”

One Year In Egypt begins August 11 – 27, 2023, for three consecutive weekends at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center at 215 S Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Tickets for One Year In Egypt can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 214.948.0716 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Prices range from $18 - $50, and seats are general admission. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and groups of 15 or more. One Year In Egypt is presented by the Fay Slover Fund of the Boston Foundation.

The Bishop Arts Theatre Center is an award-winning, multidisciplinary arts organization in the heart of Dallas' Oak Cliff community. Founded in 1993, the organization's mission is to cultivate a diverse and vibrant arts community committed to social impact while creating opportunities for local and emerging artists to develop new, contemporary, and lasting works that celebrate the diversity and resilience of our community. The theatre will celebrate its 29th anniversary season beginning October 2022. BATC offers an entire season of in-person and virtual theatre performances, jazz concerts, a speaker series, and year-round arts education programs. Each year, the theatre impacts nearly 35,000 people nationwide.