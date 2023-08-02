Bishop Arts Theatre Center Reveals 2023-24 Season

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) has announced its 2023 - 2024 Season, which will include The Tragedy of Othello, Black Nativity, THE SUM OF US One-Act Festival, Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, and Jet Fuel. All performances will take place at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 S Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Individual tickets are on sale now at Click Here and by phone at (214) 948-0716.

“Our 2023-24 season marks our 30th anniversary season and we couldn’t be more excited about the partnerships and collaborations that will be manifested during our theatre series,” said Teresa Coleman Wash, executive artistic director and founder. BATC’s upcoming season features a partnership with Dallas Theater Center and is being presented by the Jean Baptiste “Tad” Adoue III Fund at the Dallas Foundation.

The season will open in October 2023 with an adaptation of Othello by BATC’s playwright-in-residence Franky D. Gonzalez starring the talented Denise Lee as Othello. The play follows the tragedies surrounding Imani Othello, a passionate football fan on the coaching staff of the nation’s most beloved team, whose life is irrevocably changed when she is named head coach.

Black Nativity, inspired by Langston Hughes' 1960 Broadway production, returns for its 19th-year holiday production. The show will be once again re-imagined and co-directed by BATC’s associate artistic producer, Albert Wash II and Zetra Goodlow. The dynamic duo directed this popular favorite two years ago to packed houses during the pandemic in 2021. 

Beginning in February 2024, BATC will continue its 3rd annual banned books festival based on Heather McGhee’s THE SUM OF US. The theatre will produce a collection of short plays by six local playwrights inspired by McGhee's brilliant analysis, exploring the far-reaching costs of racism and the path to healing as a community. This performance is made possible in part by Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation.

Dallas Theater Center's Brierley Resident Acting Company member, Liz Mikel, returns to Dallas after a year performing on Broadway to play the legendary 1960s civil rights activist, Fannie Lou Hamer in this regional premiere. Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer by Cheryl West celebrates the woman whose courage, humor and grit remind us that there’s courage in the face of fire, hope in tomorrow, and that we all have a stake in our country. From her humble origins as the daughter of a Mississippi sharecropper to co-founding the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and demanding recognition at the National Democratic Convention, hers is a story of justice that will not be denied. This production is in association with the Dallas Theater Center. Executive Director Kevin Moriarty commented. “I’m excited to introduce DTC’s subscribers to their wonderful theater in Oak Cliff.”

The final performance of the season will feature Amy Evans' groundbreaking new play, Jet Fuel. Inspired by the extraordinary tale of Olympic sprinter Caster Semenya, this captivating production casts a brilliant spotlight on the intricate intersections of gender, race identity, and the quest for fairness in the realm of athletics. More than just a play, Jet Fuel serves as a catalyst for conversations that matter. It brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate diversity and inclusion while pondering the true essence of fairness in the world of elite athletes.

Ticketing Information

All performances during BATCs 30th anniversary season run for three consecutive weekends at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center at 215 S Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208 (Fannie will run Wednesday through Sunday). Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 214.948.0716 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Prices range from $18 - $55, and seats are general admission. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and groups of 15 or more.




