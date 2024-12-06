Ballet Folklórico De México De Amalia Hernandez To Perform At The Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eisemann Center will present the world-renowned Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 7:30 PM in the Hill Performance Hall. This evening of music and dance brings the rich cultural tapestry of Mexico to life in a performance that celebrates tradition, artistry, and history.

Founded in 1952 by the legendary dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, Ballet Folklórico de México has captivated audiences around the world for over seven decades. With its permanent home at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, this celebrated company has become a cultural ambassador, showcasing the vibrant heritage of Mexican folklore through more than 120 original choreographies.

From the ancient rhythms of pre-Colombian civilizations to the spirited traditions of revolutionary Mexico, Ballet Folklórico de México combines intricate choreography, elaborate costumes, and live music to create an unforgettable experience. Under the visionary leadership of Amalia Hernández, the company has performed for over 45 million spectators worldwide, earning countless accolades and solidifying its place as one of the premier dance companies in its genre.

This one-night-only performance offers audiences an extraordinary opportunity to witness the artistry and cultural richness that has defined Ballet Folklórico de México for generations.

Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings

