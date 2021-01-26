BWW Blog: 28 Plays in 28 Days
Queer playwrights/plays everyday for the month of February.
Last December, I made a 31 plays by BIPOC playwrights in 31 days reading list. Now, I give you a 28 plays by queer playwrights in 28 days reading list. Shoutout to The New Play Exchange.
We have some of my all time favorites like Jen Silverman and Jan Rosenberg. I reread their plays as if the meaning of life is hidden in text.
I could only choose so many Rachel Lynett and Gina Femia plays...I could make a whole calendar of just their plays... better yet an advent calendar, but it counts down to pride month instead of the holidays!
If you joined in December, you know the drill.
Contact me on social media (@macymcowart) or through my website www.macymaecowart.com/contact. Let me know that you would like to be added to the February play reading list and I will get you set up!
I will add the list of plays below.
Hope ya can join!
Collective Rage by Jen Silverman
Allond(R)a by Gina Femia
The Place That Made You by Darcy Parker Bruce
Frozen Fluid by Fly Jamerson
Epiphany by Amy Berryman
Teach by Donna Hoke
Ballast by Georgette Kelly
As I Was, Not as I Am by Alice Hakvaag
All the Sex I Want by Ben M Jones
An Abstinent Orgy; or Two Pigeons Fighting Over a Hotdog by Bailey Jordan Garcia
Transgressions by A.A. Brenner
The Lesbian Play by Riley McCarthy
The Beasts of Warren by Azure D Osborne Lee
GUSHER! By Jan Rosenberg
Opus: The Totally Real, Not Made Up Story of a Boy and His Skeleton by River Timms
Slack Water by Nelle Tankus
Brunch by Maya Macdonald
An Oddity Obsessive (Or) The Oddities of Onyx's Obsessions by Reinette LeJeune Choosing You by Rachel Lynett
Wink by Jen Silverman
For Leonora, or, Companions by Haley St. James
You Got That Same Kind of Lonely (A Fictionally Non-Accurate Historical KiKi) by Andrew Rincon
And Certain Women by Shualee Cook
Can I Hold You? A New Play on Asexuality by Kari Barclay
Annie and the Fat Man by Gina Femia
Emily Drivers Great Race Through Time and Space by A.A. Brenner Sensitive Guys by MJ Kaufman
How to Destroy an American Girl Doll by Jan Rosenberg