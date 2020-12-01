BWW Blog: Read 31 Plays in 31 Days With Me
I have created a list of 31 plays by BIPOC playwrights to read in the month of December. Read them with me!
The New Play Exchange is arguably the best investment I have ever made as a theatre artist. For those not familiar, The New Play Exchange is an online play library composed of scripts by living writers. If you are a play nerd like me or a high school senior searching for the perfect college monologue, this is the destination you have been dreaming of. Given a slew of filter options, you can search by the playwright's gender identity, race, or sexuality, as well as the play's length, subject matter, and narrative attributes. It has never been easier to discover new playwrights and read new plays, so much so that I have read over 100 plays since creating my account six months ago! In short, the New Play Exchange rocks and is the reason I am able to create this month's play calendar.
A play calendar is exactly what it sounds like- a calendar with one play assigned to each day of the month. I have used play calendars to organize my reading since August and have found great success in the structure. If you're like me, you LOVE to read plays and want to read more. You could drink tea, listen to big band jazz, and read plays all day long. But it's not always easy to find the time or plays necessary to make this ethereal fantasy come true.
This month, I would like to share my play calendar with you. The December play calendar features scripts by BIPOC playwrights. Azure D Osborne-Lee, Rachel Lynett, Diana Burbano, Nandita Shenoy, and Nina Braddock are just a few of the incredible playwrights featured in this month's playwright line up. Through New Play Exchange, I was able to download every script on the list. Yeah, that's 31 full length scripts! Don't cha want in on the fun!? I want you to read them with me? I have created a Google Drive with the play calendar and scripts, now open to you. If you would like to join me in reading this month, I will share my contact at the end of this blog. Who knows, if all goes well I might share a play calendar for January. ANOTHER 31 full length scripts we can read together. I hope you will join me in reading the works of these highly skilled writers. I will share the list of plays below.
Surely Goodness and Mercy by Chisa Hitchinson
King of the Yees by Lauren Yee
Crooked Parts by Azure D Osborne-Lee
Still, Now by Katie Bender
Black Super Hero Magic Mama by Ida Craig-Galvan
Craigslisted by Sharai Bohannon
Fabulous Monsters by Diana Burbano
Women Laughing Alone with Salad by Sheila Callaghan
Welcome to Fear City by Kara Lee Corthron
Well Intentioned White People by Rachel Lynett
Paper Towels by Nelson Diaz-Marcano
Last Ship to Proxima Centauri by Greg Lam
The Green Book Wine Club Train Trip by Michelle Trene Johnson
The Rug Dealer by Riti Sachdeva
Abortion Road Trip by Rachel Lynett
Today is My Birthday by Susan Soon He Stanton
form of a girl unknown by Charly Evon Simpson
The Veils by Hope Villanueva
The Rendering Cycle by Genevieve Jessee
Orange by Aditi Kapil
Esther Choi and the Fish that Drowned by Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters
The Measure of Innocence by Anya Pearson
Mirrors by Azure D Osborne-Lee
a hit dog will holler by Inda Craig-Galvan
Tamales by Rachel Rios
Seeing Eye by Nick Malakhow
Hitlers Tasters by Michelle Kholos Brooks
Made to Dance in Burning Buildings by Anya Pearson
Rage Play by Nandita Shenoy
Antigone, Presented by the girls of St. Catherin's by Madhuri Shekar
Untitled Baby Play by Nina Braddock
There are 2 ways you can contact me to join:
-
Message me on Instagram or Twitter at @macymcowart. Include your email so I can add you to the Drive!
-
Go to the "Contact Me" page on my website. In the message, include your email and that you would like to be added to the December Play Calendar. (www.macymaecowart.com/contact)