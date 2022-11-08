BIG SEXY TEXAS Comes to Stomping Ground Comedy Theater

Big Sexy Texas is the newest late night comedy show in Dallas coming to Stomping Ground Comedy Theater on Friday, November 18 with the support of invite-only comedy platform JokeTown and some help from her sexy, funny friends.

Comedian and award-winning comedy show producer, Lilli Lopez invites you to her big, sexy variety show where the audience is invited to help her dissect and appreciate the incredibly "big, sexy and messy" Lone Star State. The evening features standup from Emily Grefer (Vulcan Gas Company Roast Battle Winner) and Vinnie Corrales (Hulu, ESPN)and live music from Lindsay Goldapp, comedian and co-founder of Stomping Ground Comedy Theater & Training Center.

Lopez, the show's creator, is a comedian, performer, writer, and recent Austin transplant who has opened for River Butcher. She has also performed in comedy festivals like Moon Tower Comedy Festival and Out Of Bounds Comedy Festival in Austin, TX.. She is also known for co-producing award winning improv shows including Latinauts: Wrath of Juan and festivals (BettyFest ATX, Futurx Festival).

JokeTown is sponsoring Big Sexy Texas and adding unique opportunities for audience members to interact with the show and grab exclusive Joketown products and merchandise. They are a community of 100+ creators with a combined audience in the hundreds of millions; Joketown serves as a place for brands to connect with creators to create ideas, content, and all-around funny stuff to distribute to fans and customers. They also have a mission to create more paid opportunities for funny people to make funny stuff without all the 'funny business.'

"As the show producer and host, it has always been important to me to pay comedians and artists for their time." Lopez said. "When I started writing and creating content with JokeTown earlier this year, I knew they'd be a great partner for Big Sexy Texas."

Big Sexy Texas is a one-night-only event on Friday, November 18 at 10:30 p.m. at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater in the Design District neighborhood in Dallas. The intimate venue is BYOB and tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door. Patrons can show up prior to the show to enjoy special giveaways and surprises.