BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL To Play Fort Worth With $35 Digital Lottery

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Back to the Future: The Musical will play a limited engagement at Bass Performance Hall from March 24–29 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Lead producer Colin Ingram, alongside Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, creators of the original film trilogy, has announced a digital lottery for all performances, offering tickets for $35.

The lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, will open entries the day before each performance from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, March 23 for the first performance on March 24. Selected entrants will be notified via email and may purchase up to four tickets at $35 each within a 60-minute window. If tickets are not claimed in time, they will be released through a standby drawing.

Participants must be 18 or older and present a valid photo ID matching their entry name to pick up tickets at Will Call at the venue box office, beginning one hour prior to curtain. Seat locations will be assigned based on availability.

Based on the film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Back to the Future: The Musical continues its North American tour following international runs that have reached audiences worldwide.