Artisan Children's Theater presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs April 29 - May 28, 2022.

Performances will be Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, May 17th and 24th at 12pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN HOW I BECAME A PIRATE ARE:

Jeremy Jacob - Christopher Reddick & Philip Baker

Braid Beard - Alyse Miller & Marco Gallego

Swill - Bernadette Rice & Natalia Knight

Sharktooth - Cohen White

Pierre - Mary Bartke & Sophia Gallego

Max - Brooke Morrison & Maryn Haley

Seymour - Ethan Riggall & Riley Terry

Scurvy Dog - Kate Jonson & Bianca Knight

Ensemble - Addasyn Reddick, Allanna Reddick, Abbey Neal & Mallory O'Neal

Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.