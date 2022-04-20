Artisan Children's Theater Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew!
Artisan Children's Theater presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs April 29 - May 28, 2022.
Performances will be Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, May 17th and 24th at 12pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
FEATURED IN HOW I BECAME A PIRATE ARE:
Jeremy Jacob - Christopher Reddick & Philip Baker
Braid Beard - Alyse Miller & Marco Gallego
Swill - Bernadette Rice & Natalia Knight
Sharktooth - Cohen White
Pierre - Mary Bartke & Sophia Gallego
Max - Brooke Morrison & Maryn Haley
Seymour - Ethan Riggall & Riley Terry
Scurvy Dog - Kate Jonson & Bianca Knight
Ensemble - Addasyn Reddick, Allanna Reddick, Abbey Neal & Mallory O'Neal
Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.