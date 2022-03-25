Artisan Children's Theater Announces Auditions For DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR.

Artisan Children's Theater has announced auditions for DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR., featuring music by Alan Menken | lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice | Book by Linda Woolverton.

Directed by Amy Cockrum.

"The Award-winning animated film and stage play comes to life in this romantic

and beloved take on the classic fairytale."

AUDITION DATES: Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

**Callbacks, if needed, will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

· Audition form and more information online at https://www.artisanct.com/auditions-beauty-and-the-beast-jr/

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Monday, April 18, 2022 and will generally be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6:00pm - 9:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am - 1:00pm.

· Age Range 8-18 (18 year olds must still be in high school)

PRODUCTION DATES:

June 11 - July 16, 2022 Performances will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway or Disney song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability.

· No accompanist will be provided, so actors are asked to bring a CD or an electronic device with their accompaniment (these tracks should be instrumental only with no backup vocals). No singing a cappella please.

· Actors will also be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

· Possible dance audition at callbacks.

It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts when you register to audition. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Belle - a smart, confident young woman from a small village. Vocal range top: F5, Vocal range bottom: G3

Beast - a young prince who was hideously transformed by the Enchantress' s spell. Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Narrators - guide the focus and pace of this beautiful tale. Non-singing role.

Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress - Non-speaking role.

Gaston - pompous and dim-witted and will do whatever it takes to win Belle's hand. Vocal range top: F5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Maurice - an aging and eccentric inventor, but more importantly, the adoring and protective father of Belle. Non-solo singing role; no specific vocal range.

Lefou - Gaston's equally dim-witted lackey. Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: B3

Les Filles De La Ville - are in love with Gaston and will do almost anything just to be near him.

Vocal range top: F5, Vocal range bottom: C4

Lumiere - a confident, charming French mâitre di who (under the enchantress's spell) is becoming a candelabra. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Cogsworth - the British major-domo of the castle who is becoming a clock. Vocal range top: E5,

Vocal range bottom: A3

Mrs. Potts - the castle's endearing cook who is becoming a teapot. Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: F3

Chip - Mrs. Potts's son who is becoming a teacup. Vocal range top: D5, Vocal range bottom: D4

Madame De La Grande Bouche - an opera singer who is becoming a wardrobe. Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: A3

Babette - the maid of the castle who is turning into a feather duster. Vocal range top: B4, Vocal range bottom: A3

Monsieur D'Arque - a sinister townsman who works for Gaston.

Servants - various household items.

Villagers - inhabitants of Belle's town.

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Children's Theater is well known for using children (18 and under) in productions designed to entertain, inspire and educate other children and families. This unique opportunity of children performing for children provides youth of all ages a chance to learn and master performing arts on-stage, in front of live audiences. The enormous success of this inspired program has impacted thousands of children throughout the community and continues to grow each year.

Hope to see you there!