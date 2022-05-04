Artisan Center Theater presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX.

At Truvy's beauty salon you can always get the best hair 'do - and the best gossip! A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood and marriage to tragedy and loss. Beloved characters like the wise-cracking Truvy and her eager new assistant Annelle, curmudgeonly Ouiser, millionaire Miss Clairee, and local social leader M'lynn and her sweet-natured daughter Shelby all find their lives and relationships tested. But in the face of impossible decisions, their bonds with one another only strengthen. Written with heartwarming dialogue and snappy repartee, Steel Magnolias revels in the power and grace of female friendship. "A Southern recipe, served up with love."

FEATURED IN STEEL MAGNOLIAS:

Truvy - Sharla Farmer & Judi Conger

Annelle - Kelli Ann Pistokache & Amber Bird

Clairee - Nancy Bartke & Debbie Hillaker

Shelby - Cheyenne Ballew & Alison Hale

M'Lynn - Teri McHargue & Renee Norris

Ouiser - Meredith Jeppson & Joyce Eckstein

The show runs Friday, May 13, 2022 through Saturday, June 11, 2022. Performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.