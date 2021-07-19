Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Artisan Children's Theater has announced auditions for THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE, Dramatized by Joseph Robinette from the story by C.S. Lewis, directed by Tron Sutton.

This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

AUDITION DATES: Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

· Audition form and more information on line at www.ArtisanCT.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053

· Rehearsals begin Thursday, July 29, 2021 and will generally be 6:30pm - 9:00pm Monday through Friday, and Saturdays 9:00am - 1:00pm

· Actor ages are 6-18

PRODUCTION DATES:

September 3 - October 2, 2021 Performances will be Fridays at 5:00pm, Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm and Tuesdays, September 21st and 28th at 12:00pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Actors will be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Sides will be posted on the website. All actors are encouraged to audition with Proper English accents.

· If you are unable to attend the audition, a 60 second video submission will be accepted. Please choose from one of the sides posted on the website and send to tron@artisanct.com .

· Please bring your conflict information with you to the audition. It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Aslan: The rightful King of Narnia, Aslan is a talking lion of great and imposing stature. Aslan is so powerful that the mere mention of his name inspires strong feelings of terror and wonder in all who hear it.

White Witch: The pretender to the throne of Narnia, the White Witch calls herself Queen of the realm but is actually an evil, ancient entity.

Lucy: Peter, Susan, and Edmund's youngest sister. She is the first of her siblings to happen upon the world of Narnia, and is arguably the most deeply invested in returning the magical realm to peace and prosperity.

Edmund: Lucy's older brother and Susan and Peter's younger brother. He is a "spiteful" and cruel child who is easily duped by the White Witch and conscripted into her service on his first visit to Narnia.

Susan: The oldest girl in the family, Susan is wise, contemplative, and usually the one attempting to keep the peace between her three other siblings.

Peter: Susan, Edmund, and Lucy's older brother. As the eldest of the four siblings, Peter is in many ways their natural leader.

Tummus: a kind talking Faun who has unwittingly found himself in the service of the evil White Witch.

Mr. & Mrs. Beaver: Talking beavers and denizens of Narnia who helps three of the four siblings prepare for battle against the White Witch.

Fenris Ulf: a wolf, head of the witch's secret police.

Dwarf: one of the Witch's evil henchman and is her right-hand man.

Father Christmas: also known as Santa Claus.

Elf: Father Christmas' helper.

White Stag: an elusive omen of good fortune.

817-284-1200 | ArtisanCT.com