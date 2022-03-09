Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For THE HIDING PLACE

Artisan Center Theater has announced auditions for The Hiding Place, featuring script and lyrics by George Christison and Music by Jeff Moore, based on the book "The Hiding Place" by Corrie ten Boom.

Directed by Eve Roberts

"Corrie ten Boom's powerful true story of family, faith and courage during WW2 and the Nazi occupation of Holland"

AUDITION DATES: Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm ** Callbacks, if needed, will be Wednesday, March 23, 2022 7:00pm - 10:00pm

· Audition form and more information at: https://www.artisanct.com/auditions/

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053

· Rehearsals begin April 4, 2022 and are generally Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 7:00pm - 10:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am - 2:00pm (Not everyone will be called to all rehearsals)

PRODUCTION DATES:

May 13 - June 11, 2022 performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.

AUDITIONS:

All auditioners should come prepared with a one minute monologue and be prepared to read from the script. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

Video auditions will also be accepted. Please submit to eve@artisanct.com with subject line: THP Video Audition and your name.

Please see registration link for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts when you register to audition. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

THE HIDING PLACE is about the extraordinary adventure of Corrie ten Boom, the courageous Dutch woman who became the heroine of the anti-Nazi underground. It is a powerful look at keeping faith in both God and one's fellow humans in times of horror, it is a true story of Corrie and her sister Betsie who risked everything to save people they didn't even know.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

FEMALE

Corrie ten Boom (50's) Dutch woman who went to prison for subversive activities against the Nazi occupation in Holland

Betsie ten Boom (50's) Corrie's older sister, most devout of her religious Dutch family

Tine ten Boom (40's) Corrie's sister-in-law

Rachel Weissman (20's) a Jewish mother

Meta Monsanto (40+) A Jewish woman

Frau Gutlieber (25+) A German Jewish refugee

Mary Itallie - A Jewish woman - with asthmatic wheezing

Scheveningen Prison Nurse (30+)

Female Prisoners (30+)

Dutch Underground Members

MALE

Casper ten Boom (80's) Corrie's father, beloved member of the Haarlem community, a watchmaker

Willem ten Boom (40-50) Corrie's brother

Lt. Rahms (35+) Scheveningen Prison Commandant

Eusie (50+) The nickname of Meyer Mossel - A Jewish man

Lt. Metzler (30+) Ravensbruck Commandant

Mr. Smit (30+) Member of the Dutch underground

Pickwick (50+) Nickname of Herman Sluring, wealthy Dutchman and friend of the ten Boom family

Gestapo Agent (25+)

Rev. De Graaf (45+) Dutch Pastor

Soldier/Camp Guards (20+)

Gestapo Informant (20+)

ABOUT THE THEATER:

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals in their 195-seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.