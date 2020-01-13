Applications Now Open For The Dallas Opera Guild Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition

The Dallas Opera and The Dallas Opera Guild are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for a newly-revived, state-based vocal competition to alternate every other year with The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition.

The Dallas Opera Guild Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas, TX.

General Director and CEO Ian Derrer notes, "The Dallas Opera Guild has always had a special affection for homegrown talent. It's easy to understand why the membership wished to return to that proud tradition and recreate that sense of excitement in an entirely new way.

"This new competition has our full support and should complement-beautifully-The Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition in 2021, which will continue to feature the full Dallas Opera Orchestra," Derrer adds.

The state competition is open to singers, age 18 through 30 (as of May 9, 2020), who are Texas residents or students. Applicants may not have participated in any Young Artist or Resident Artist Program with a professional opera company, or, had any prior principal artist contract with an opera company.

Applications will be accepted only through YAP Tracker. Applications will close on February 14, 2020, and the competition semi-finalists will be announced on March 15, 2020.

The Spring 2020 Competition will offer thousands of dollars in prize monies to Texas-based singers. The winner will also be guaranteed a spot in the Semi-Finals Round of The Dallas Opera's national vocal competition taking place the following year, along with the chance to perform for an audience of Dallas Opera Board and Trustees.





