Announcing The Katherine Owens â€“ Undermain Fund For New Work

Bruce DuBose, Producing Artistic Director, and Undermain's Board of Trustees would like to share the creation of a legacy fund to honor our late Artistic Director, Katherine Owens. Named the Katherine Owens - Undermain Fund for New Work, this fund will support Undermain's ongoing 36-year commitment to developing and producing new work.

Gifts made in memory of Katherine since her passing will help establish the beginning assets of this lasting legacy. Our 36th season, which was curated by Katherine and Bruce, showcases that in which Undermain excels with a world premiere of Red Chariot, a regional premiere of The Thanksgiving Play, the first regional premiere of Adrienne Kennedy's Madame Bovary, and an innovative workshop of David Rabe's newest work, *He's Born, He's Borne as the centerpiece production of our Whither Goest Thou America: Festival of New American Play Readings.

This fund will help bring these and future new works to life in Dallas.

For more information on the fund and its ongoing purpose, please click HERE.

*He's Born, He's Borne is made possible in part by a grant from the TACA New Works Fund.





