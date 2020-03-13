Amphibian Stage is Cancelling Programming for the Month of March

Amphibian Stage has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We are sad to announce that, due to increasing concerns over COVID-19, we are canceling/postponing all public programming for the month of March.



The choice to cancel these performances was not made lightly. As a non-profit organization, we realize how many artists and patrons this affects. We also understand that it is particularly inconvenient for our patrons who have made plans to be here. Over the coming days we will be reaching out individually to anyone who has already purchased tickets for one of these events, but in the meantime please rest assured that our staff is available to either refund your purchase or help you transfer tickets to other productions later in the season.



The programming affected by this decision is listed below.

Steven Castillo - Comedy Residency - March 17-21

Hansard - National Theatre Live - March 18 + 21

Tad-Poles Stilt Classes - March 21 & 28

Avery Moore - Sets on Sets - March 26 + 27



We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and will keep you up to date as to our next steps. Please let us know if you have any questions or comments.



Stay healthy & safe,

The Amphibian Stage Staff





