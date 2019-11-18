Amarillo Symphony's Conductor Jacomo Bairos Will Conclude Tenure in 2021

The Amarillo Symphony announced this past weekend that Music Director Jacomo Bairos' remarkable tenure will conclude in 2021. Defined by musical excellence, widespread acclaim, artistic partnerships, innovative programming, and extensive orchestral achievements, the Bairos era of the Amarillo Symphony will be recognized as one of the more storied and one of the institution's most illuminating. Bairos' final season, beginning September 2020 and ending April 2021, will pay tribute to his musical vision and leadership, which helped mold the Amarillo Symphony into a 21st-century orchestra. The concerts comprising Bairos' farewell season will be announced at this season's January concert.]



Bairos said: "My tenure as the Music Director for the Amarillo Symphony has been some of the of the most profound, meaningful, and life-changing chapters of my life. I am proud of Amarillo's ability to embrace the Symphony's mission and unique vision. While my departure in 2021 will be bittersweet, the board and I have decided that it will be the time to pass the baton to the next generation of young leaders. I do not have words to adequately express my deep love for Amarillo, the orchestra, and this incredible organization. As I embark on my next musical and personal chapter after the 2020-2021 season, I will always and forever carry a piece of Amarillo within me."



Board President, Adair Bucker, said: "Jacomo has been a fantastic catalyst for growth and excitement during his tenure. He created great enthusiasm among the musicians, the audience, and the whole community for the Amarillo Symphony's performances. His legacy will continue to influence the orchestra's evolution well into the future. Our search for a new Music Director will begin shortly. And while have big shoes to fill, we are confident that the Amarillo Symphony will present an opportunity that will attract a large number of high-level candidates for the position of our new Music Director. We look forward to our 100th anniversary."

Under the leadership of board member Jeff Booth, the Amarillo Symphony is forming a committee-made up of musicians, board members, and community members-to begin the search for the Symphony's 18th conductor. Auditions for finalists will take place during the 2021-2022 season.



Current season highlights include:



• Bairos and guest violinist, Jennifer Koh, opened the season with Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto (September 20 & 21, 2019).

• Bairos joined cellist Brook Speltz for a performance of Haydn's Cello Concerto, no. 2, and Strauss's Also Sprach Zarathustra (November 15 & 16, 2019).

• Additionally, Bairos will ring in the New Year with violinist Simone Porter as the Amarillo Symphony celebrates "Beethoven @ 250," with Beethoven's Violin Concerto, as well as pieces by Mahler and Respighi (January 17 & 18, 2020).

• The 19/20 season will also see Bairos and guest artist Amir ElSaffar partner for a unique experience of Middle Eastern fusion with our orchestra as "Scheherazade and the Sounds of the Middle East" are performed (February 21 & 22, 2020).

• Other season highlights include: "Hollywood Masters," guest conducted by Lee Mills (March 27 & 28, 2020).

• The 95th season will conclude with Bairos conducting Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto, with guest artist Joyce Yang (April 24 & 25, 2020).



Portuguese-American conductor Jacomo Bairos is the 17th Music Director for the Amarillo Symphony, Co-Founder and Artistic Director for Miami's Nu Deco Ensemble, and performs regularly as a guest conductor with some of the world's finest orchestras. In the 2019-2020 season, Bairos makes debuts with the Seattle Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops, returns to the Symphonies of San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, and Sarasota, as well as releases his first studio album with Nu Deco Ensemble. Bairos also is in residency at the Peabody Institute for performances and lectures this fall, and makes his operatic debut with Britten's Turn of the Screw in collaboration with Illuminarts Miami. In June, Bairos made highly successful debuts with the Boston Pops, returned to the Atlanta Symphony and continued his relationship with the Sewanee Music Festival working with America's premier young musicians. Bairos has overseen the creation of captivating outreach initiatives for the Amarillo Symphony, such as Class Act, SymphonyKids, the Happy Holiday Pops and established the first ever Composer-in-Residence with Chris Rogerson. A graduate of The Juilliard School, Bairos is an accomplished and award-winning tubist, having given masterclasses and concerts with major festivals and orchestras around the world. He has held principal positions with orchestras in America and Spain, and from 2004-2007 Bairos was Principal Tuba for the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, Bairos is also a Yoga teacher, practitioner of Vipassana Meditation, and works and mentors with underserved children throughout the South Florida and Panhandle-Texas region. He makes his home in Miami, FL.





