ANNIE Comes to Casa Manana

Casa Mañana continues its 2019-20, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac, with Annie, November 2-10, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

The lovable, worldwide phenomenon Annie features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including "Tomorrow." With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage, Annie escapes the cruel Miss Hannigan to the wondrous world of NYC, where adventures await! This show is suitable for all audiences.

Annie stars Josie Todd as "Annie," Mike McGowan as "Daddy Warbucks," Cara Statham Serber as "Grace," Kathy Fitzgerald as "Miss Hannigan," Paul Castree as "Rooster" and Lara Hayhurst as "Lily." The orphans include Niesha Guilbot as "Molly," Ruth E. Power as "Kate," Maddox Rogers as "Tessie," Jude Lewis as "Pepper," Danielle Guilbot as "July," Danika Ellis as "Duffy" and Elizabeth Hall as "Gina." James Chandler, Curt Denham, Jessica Humphrey, Lamar Jefferson, Jessica Anne Martens, David Midkiff, Ally Ramsey, Bob Reed, Kaylene Snarsky, Zach Sutton and Zachary J. Willis round out the ensemble.

Annie is directed by Steve Bebout and choreographed by Merrill West. James Cunningham serves as music director. Additional creative members include Seth Byrum as scenic designer, John Bartenstein as lighting designer, Jonathan Parke as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

The Annie Lecture Series will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. in the Reid Cabaret Theatre. Ticketholders will have the opportunity to meet with and hear about the show from Wally Jones, president and executive producer, and Mr. Bebout. Attendance is free, but space is limited. More information can be found by visiting www.casamanana.org/broadway-lecture-series.

Ticket prices start at $29 and may be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Sunday, November 3 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday November 10 at 2 p.m.





