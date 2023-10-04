AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Comes to Granbury Theatre Company This Month

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its Broadway on the Brazos season with Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” on October 27-November 12, 2023, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Dramatists Play Service, the Agatha Christie play centers on “[t]en strangers . . . summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.”

The ensemble cast includes Davayun Chase, Gavin Clark, Reagan Deming, Mary-Kate Flannery, Jonah Hardt, Jordan Herndon, Jeff Meador, Ben Rongey, Whitney Shearon and Wayne Trimble.

The stage play is under the direction of Micky Shearon assisted by Darren Clark. Designers for the production are: Jonah Hardt, set; Rodney Hudson, props; Colton Lively, hair and makeup; Eme Looney, costumes; Joseph Pilgrim, sound; Whitney Shearon, lights. Casey Covington is the stage manager.

Regular performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online atClick Here. Tickets are $35 for the floor and $30 for the balcony. Discounts are available for seniors aged 65 and older, active duty military service members, veterans, children, and students. Online and box office processing fees apply.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.