MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents A CHORUS LINE

One Singular Sensation dances into Irving this fall as MainStage Irving-Las Colinas takes the Irving Arts Center stage with the multiple Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, A Chorus Line. Written about the true lives of the onstage chorus stars, MainStage's A Chorus Line is helmed by a headliner himself: Broadway's Michael Serrecchia. Tickets are on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com.



A Chorus Line examines one day in the lives of seventeen dancers, all vying for a spot in the "chorus line" of a Broadway musical. After the first round of cuts, Zach, the director and choreographer, asks each dancer to speak about themselves. Discomfort opens into revelation, confession leads to redemption, and within the bright, outwardly homogeneous chorus, the audience begins to see each dancer's individuality. Based on real Broadway dancers' stories, as told to fellow dancer and choreographer Michael Bennett. A Chorus Line is funny, heartbreaking, and refreshingly honest.



"Revisiting A Chorus Line nearly 45 years after opening the original Broadway production is an indescribable experience," director Michael Serrecchia explained. "Working with these incredible triple-threat performers who are all local to the DFW theatre community has been one of the highlights of my career. Just like the show launched many of our original company to major success, I am eager to watch as this incredible group of talent soars once they hit the stage in those iconic A Chorus Line costumes. This is an event that truly cannot be missed."



Director Michael Serrecchia appeared in the original 1975 Broadway cast of A Chorus Line, as well as the film Every Little Step (which documented the 2006 A Chorus Line Broadway revival), the TV series Broadway: The American Musical, plus three additional Broadway titles and numerous television and film appearances. He is joined by musical director Scott A. Eckert, assistant director Megan Kelly Bates, and choreographer Julie Russell Stanley. Rounding out the production team is Branson White (Stage Manager), Jason Foster (Lighting Designer), Dane Tuttle (Set Designer), Michael Robinson (Costume Designer), and Tiffany Bergh (Properties Designer). Evelyn G. Hall, Joan Eppes, Tom Ortiz and Clayton Cunningham produce.



The cast of A Chorus Line is comprised of TJ Firneno (Zach), Grace Bradbury (Cassie), Adelina Clamser (Maggie), Preston Isham (Mike), Caitlin Jones (Val), Alejandra Bigio (Diana), Leah Flores (Connie), Daniel S. Lim (Larry), Evan Anderson (Greg), Christine Phelan (Sheila), Dakota Medlin (Bobby), Layla Brent-Tompkins (Bebe), Scarlett O'Hare (Judy), Kevin Davis Jr. (Richie), Jake Harris (Al), Zoe Roberts (Kristine), JP Berry (Mark), Jonah Munroe (Paul), Nate Frederickson (Don), Danielle Richards (Tricia), Stephanie Butler (Vicki), Christian Joelle Jones (Lois), Ryan Ramirez (Frank), Danny Vanegas (Butch), Blake Seabourn (Roy), Damian Gomez (Tom), Scott Bardin (Pit Singer), and Cathy Parks Bardin (Pit Singer).



The production is dedicated to the memory of Tevin Cates, who was originally cast in the production, but tragically passed away on Monday, October 7th, 2019.



A Chorus Line takes the stage from November 1 through November 9, with performances on Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:30 PM, and a single Thursday performance on November 7 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at only $25 and are on sale at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or www.MainStageIrving.com. Tickets are also available by phone at 972.252.2787 and in person at the Irving Arts Center Box Office. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.





