Short Film Day Comes to Pantheon Nicosia

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus which is organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth and Rialto Theatre, participates at the initiative Short Film Day (Le jour le plus Court) and celebrates the Official Word Day of Short Film Movies on Saturday, 21st of December. Pantheon in Nicosia will host this cinematic event. During the shortest day of the year, the audience will have the opportunity to enjoy the award - winning films of the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, from 6 p.m.

Screenings Programme:

Savvas Stavrou / Jar of Nuts 17', 2019, Cyprus (Honorary distinction - National Competition)



Nadja Andrasev / Symbiosis 12', 2019, Hungary (Honorary distinction - International Competition)



Meryam Joobeur / Brotherhood 25', 2018, Canada, Tunisia, Qatar and Sweden. (Best Director Award - International Competition)



Carlota Oms / Adalamadrina 9', 2018, Spain (Second Prize for Best Short Film - International Competition)



Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis / Swatted 21', 2018, France (Best Documentary Award - International Competition)



Bogdan Muresanu / The Christmas Gift 23', 2018, Romania (First Prize for Best Short Film - International Competition)



Vaggelio Soumeli / Tropical Dreams 15', 2018, Cyprus (Best Actress Award, Best Cinematography award & Second Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film - National Competition)



Samir Karahoda / In Between 14', 2019, Kosovo (Candidate in the category 'European Short Film' at the European Film Awards 2020)



Marios Lizides / Wax and Feathers 15', 2018, Cyprus, U.K (Best Director Award "Dinos Katsouridis", & Best Cypriot Short Film - National Competition)



Rayn Magic / No Games 4', 2018, Canada (Best Music Video ΑΜΑΖΕ ΜΕ)



All films are screened in their original dialogues with Greek and English subtitles.

Saturday, 21st December / Pantheon Nicosia

Starting time: 18:00

Free Entrance

+18

Information: 77 77 77 45 / 22 67 57 87

www.isffc.com.cy

www.rialto.com.cy





