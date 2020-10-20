Rialto Theatre Announces November Program

Learn about all the theatre has to offer next month!

The Rialto Theatre has announced its programming for November 2020.

Check out the full lineup below!

1 Flight 1702 08 Kossovo / THEATRO TSEPIS

sun 18:00, 20:30 ( 65')

An anti-nationalist drama, written by Jeton Neziraj, that raises questions of human dignity and politics. Directed by Marios Theocharous and staged by Theatro Tsepis.

Costume and set design: Thelma Kasoulidou

Lighting design: Vasilis Petinaris

Music and movement: Dimitris Spyrou

Cast (in alphabetical order): Varsia Adamou, Yiannis Ioannou, Andreas Nicolaides, Miranda Nychidou, Athina Savva, Konstantinos Tsiolis. In Greek

€10

6-7-8 20th Cyprus Choreography Platform 2020

Fri - sun 20:30

Viky Kalla, Alexandra Waierstall, Melina Sofokleous, Fotis Nicolaou, Lia Haraki, Maria Kasapi, Ivi Hadjivassiliou, Panayiotis Tofi, Andria Michaelidou, Julia Brendle, Harry Koushos and Milena Ugren Koulas present their most recent choreographic work. € 8





11 Lara WEEKS OF THE GERMAN LANGUAGE*

wed 20:00 (Germany 2019, 98')

It is Lara's 60th birthday, and this very evening, her son will be giving his debut solo piano recital. His musical career has always been his mother's sole focus. But Lara is not welcome to his debut performance. Even if Lara engages, everything gets out of control. Director: Jan-Ole Gerster. In German with Greek and English subtitles.

Organised by the Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut

Free entrance (A free pass must be obtained in advance)





15 Die letzte Pointe WEEKS OF THE GERMAN LANGUAGE

sun 20:00 (Switzerland 2017, 99')

At the age of 89, Gertrud Foster is enviably energetic and independent with only one thing in mind when she smiles at the elegant Englishman, who she apparently found on a dating platform, even though she has no memory of doing so: to determine the final stages of her life herself before winding up in a dementia ward. Director: Rolf Lyssy. In Swiss German with English subtitles.

Organised by the Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut

Free entrance (A free pass must be obtained in advance).





17 Develop. Develop Again. Develop Better (Developing in Cyprus)

tue 20:30 (80')

Four one-act plays written by Cypriot playwrights, are presented in the form of staged readings. Stephanos Stavridis, Avgi Lilli, Maria A. Ioannou and Yiorgos Trillidis focus on "development" in Cyprus. Directed by: Paris Erotokritou, Maria Kyriakou. In Greek. € 7





19 A Night at the Opera CYPRUS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Thu 20:30 (65')

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents a repertoire of operatic masterpieces. Ten renowned composers, twelve beloved arias and a series of fascinating stories inspired by human sensibility and fragility come to life, presented by an ensemble of passionate virtuosos. From Othello's deception by the villain Iago, to the glamorous and self-absorbed toreador in Bizet's Carmen, and the undoubtedly lyrical Porgi Amor in The Mariage of Figaro, the concert presents some of the Opera's most beloved arias. Conductor: Julius Kalmar. € 12 / 7 / 5





21 Trigonopsaroulis THEATRO TSEPIS (4-7years)

sat 17:00 ( 45')

Invented by Greek writer Vagelis Iliopoulos and presented on stage by Theatro Tsepis, Trigonopsaroulis shows us the way to diversity, love for all people, self-respect, forgiveness and acceptance.Directed: Marios Theocharous.In Greek. € 8





22 Antonis Samarakis and Melina Mercouri

sun 20:30 (60')

A performance inspired by the 100th anniversary of the birth of Antonis Samarakis and Melina Mercouri. Accompanied by a seven-member band conducted by Michalis Georgiou and "Ilantron" male vocal ensemble. In the framework of the program FlashArt @ Rialto. €10 / 8





24 Is it true that you will always wait for me?

tue 20:30 (50')

Recounts and personal stories about the displacement and extermination of Thessaloniki's Jewish Community in 1943. Inspired by Sarina Saltiel's letters to her son, Maurice, from Thessaloniki's ghetto, Andromachi Dimitriadou Lindahl creates a piece that gives voice and face to those who are lost.

Production: Asomates Dynamis, Terpsichore 2020 MoECSY dance programme.

€10/7





27-28 7th Jazz and World Music Showcase

fri-sat 19:30

Organised by the Cultural Services of the MoECSY, the Cyprus Music Information Centre and the Rialto Theatre, the 7th Jazz and World Music Showcase presents the very best of Cypriot contemporary music.

The Showcase also hosts presentations, jam sessions and meetings with guests from the international music industry. € 10/8





29 YOUTH MUSIC ENCOUNTERS 2020

sun 20:30 (90')

The Youth Chamber Orchestra of the Bremen Music School from Germany and a Cyprus choir, following a week of joint rehearsals, educational and social activities, present a concert program with pieces European, Arab and Cypriot composers.

Conductor: Martin Lentz. €10 / 5





The audience is required to purchase their tickets in advance and wear a face mask inside the premises of the Theatre.

The Box office will be open Monday-Friday 10:15:00 and two hours prior to every scheduled performance, providing assistance.

