WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Staged Reading to Launch in Southern California

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Begins and Ends with A has announced the selected plays from Women+ On The Edge of Democracy that will be performed in the one-night only presentation of the groundbreaking initiative encouraging conversation about American democracy initiated by the Flynn Center (Jay Wahl, Executive Director) in Vermont and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director).

The staged reading will include Things I Worry About. by Bridget Carpenter, The Betsy Ross Book of the Dead by Paula Cizmar, Pecking Order by Elizabeth Diggs, Common Ground by Lauren M. Gunderson, Churn by Justice Hehir, Nightlight by Kimber Lee, Because Who Knows? by Deb Margolin, Edge of Democracy by Rona Munro, Attestation by Lynn Nottage, An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech by Sarah Ruhl, and Searching for Elsie Parrish by Heidi Schreck. The performance will include over 25 actors and directors from the Southern California area.

Women+ on the Edge of Democracy will be shared in over 117 presentations of the plays, ranging from living room readings to outdoor public events to fully produced staged-readings happening in 4 countries and 41 states and DC.

Begins and Ends with A's presentation will take place Thursday, October 29, at the Curtis Theatre. The event is free to the public. Use this link to RSVP to reserve your seats.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 04 Hrs 06 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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