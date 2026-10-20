WOMEN+ ON THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY Staged Reading to Launch in Southern California
The free event will feature over 25 actors and directors performing plays by Bridget Carpenter, Lynn Nottage, Sarah Ruhl, and Heidi Schreck.
Begins and Ends with A has announced the selected plays from Women+ On The Edge of Democracy that will be performed in the one-night only presentation of the groundbreaking initiative encouraging conversation about American democracy initiated by the Flynn Center (Jay Wahl, Executive Director) in Vermont and The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize (Leslie Swackhamer, Executive Director).
The staged reading will include Things I Worry About. by Bridget Carpenter, The Betsy Ross Book of the Dead by Paula Cizmar, Pecking Order by Elizabeth Diggs, Common Ground by Lauren M. Gunderson, Churn by Justice Hehir, Nightlight by Kimber Lee, Because Who Knows? by Deb Margolin, Edge of Democracy by Rona Munro, Attestation by Lynn Nottage, An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech by Sarah Ruhl, and Searching for Elsie Parrish by Heidi Schreck. The performance will include over 25 actors and directors from the Southern California area.
Women+ on the Edge of Democracy will be shared in over 117 presentations of the plays, ranging from living room readings to outdoor public events to fully produced staged-readings happening in 4 countries and 41 states and DC.
Begins and Ends with A's presentation will take place Thursday, October 29, at the Curtis Theatre. The event is free to the public. Use this link to RSVP to reserve your seats.
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